The Big 5: Rohr’s two-year deal, suicide bomb attack in Maiduguri, and other top stories

These are the top five stories from Nigeria you should be monitoring today.

Four female suicide bombers attacked Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, killing 10 people and leaving 65 others injured.

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has signed a new two-year deal with the Nigeria Football Federation.

Under him, Eagles emerged as the first African team to qualify for the Russia 2018 World Cup, with a game to spare, as well as recording a 4-2 victory over Argentina in a friendly in Krasnodar in November.

Five people have been killed in fresh attacks on three local government areas of Benue State.

Two people in each of Logo and Guma LGAs were killed while the one other was hacked to death in Okpokwu LGA

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said Secretary to the Government of the Federation Anyim Pius Anyim allegedly collected N575m for special services.

The EFCC said the money came from the Office of the National Security Adviser(ONSA).

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has dispensed about 14,400 litres fuel free to motorists at a filling station along Gwagwa-Deidei Road in Abuja.

The product was dispensed free to the public because the station was selling above pump price and not licensed by the DPR.

And now, stories from around the world…

US President Donald Trump has accused the Kremlin of helping North Korea skirt international sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

“Russia is not helping us at all with North Korea,” Trump told Reuters in an interview. “What China is helping us with, Russia is denting. In other words, Russia is making up for some of what China is doing.”

The United States must remain both diplomatically and militarily engaged in Syria to protect its own national security interests, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday. “Continued strategic threats to the US from not just ISIS and al Qaeda persist, and this threat I am referring to principally is Iran,” Tillerson said, adding, “In short, Syria remains a source of severe strategic threats.”

White House chief of staff John Kelly told Democratic lawmakers Wednesday that some of President Donald Trump’s positions as a candidate on the border wall were “uninformed”.

Turkey says it is getting ready to launch a massive assault on Kurdish forces inside Syria – potentially putting it in direct conflict with its Nato ally, the United States.

Two American and two Canadian citizens have been kidnapped near the northern city of Kaduna, Nigeria, police say. Two police escorts were also killed in a shootout with the kidnappers, who emerged from hiding to attack the convoy. The group, travelling in two vehicles, was reportedly attacked on their way from Kaduna to the capital Abuja, about two hours away.