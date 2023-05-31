Everything You Need to Know About The New Petrol Prices

According to a reliable document seen by BusinessDay, petrol prices have reached unprecedented levels across various Nigerian cities. While yet to be officially confirmed by the NNPC, the document reveals significant price variations in different locations.

Maiduguri currently holds the record for the highest petrol price, standing at N577 per litre. On the other hand, Lagos boasts the lowest price at N488 per litre, as per the document.

In other key cities, such as Abeokuta, Ibadan, Osogbo, Akure, and Ado-Ekiti, petrol is being sold at N500 per litre. Meanwhile, Port-Harcourt, Calabar, Benin, and Asaba report a price of N511 per litre.

In Ilorin, Uyo, Umahia, and Owerri, the price also stands at N511 per litre. Abuja, Jos, Lafia, Minna, and Makurdi witness a slightly higher rate of N537 per litre. Kano, Kaduna, Dutse, and Gusau report a price of N540 per litre, while Birnin Kebbi sees N545 per litre.

The highest prices can be found in Maiduguri and Damaturu, both reaching N557 per litre.

These price adjustments follow President Tinubu’s announcement during his inauguration speech that fuel subsidy had been removed and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had been instructed to abolish the multiple exchange rates regime.

