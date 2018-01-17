Today’s Noisemakers: Abike Dabiri, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Kayode Ogundamisi, the 100k comment, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Kayode Ogundamisi

Maybe this is what we should be doing.

2. Enyimba

Savagery everywhere!

In reply to:

https://twitter.com/zomalinkz/status/953227589409263616

3. Seun Paul

She came wailing that she cannot date a guy earning N100,000 but was caught in the act.

She has supporters though:

And…

4. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

5. Gaga

Aswear.

6. Shaykh Azhar

7. Abike Dabiri

On Tramadol usage…

In reply to :

