Big Brother Titans: Meet The 20 Housemates #BBTitans

When Big Brother Titans premiered on Sunday night, it did so with all the fanfare and glitter that the program has come to be known for. Twenty contestants were introduced to the audience.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, a well-known On Air Personality (OAP) and the anchor of Big Brother Naija, and Lawrence Maleka, the presenter of Big Brother Mzansi, will serve as co-hosts of the 72-day reality program.

The competitors on Big Brother Titans are from both South Africa and Nigeria, since the show is a hybrid of the original Big Brother format and the popular Nigerian version.

The BBTitans housemates are:

South African 30-year-old Juicy Jay is a semi-professional rugby player.

Actress and content creator Olivia, 23, is from Nigeria.

Fifth roommate Nelisa is a native of South Africa. She was born in Durban and grew up in Cape Town. According to the 25-year-old, her high energy and mischief follow her everywhere she goes. She has a thing for ruggedly attractive tall males.

Blaqboi is a filmmaker and content developer based in Jos, Nigeria’s Plateau State. His current age is 26.

Mmeli, 25, is a model from South Africa.

Nana is a self-made businesswoman who never finished school. She is 22 years old and is from Kaduna State in Nigeria.

Ipeleng is a budding content creator and law student. She’s 25 years old.

Marvin was full of life and excitement as he displayed his many talents, attributes, and attractive physique, especially his ripped six-pack and rhythmic skill. He was born and raised in Nigeria and now works as a chemical engineer and model.

Soweto, South Africa is home to Thabang, a Data analyst by profession. According to him, the dance floor is always open.

Nurse JayPee hails from Nigeria’s Lagos State. She says she is eager to flaunt her drip in the House.

Yaya, 31, is a well-known South African model, actress, and television host.

Ebubu has worked as a model and actor. He is a 28-year-old man from Anambra State, Nigeria, who was overjoyed to be a roommate. He hopes to find love in the House.

Khehla, 31, is a South African sales professional.

Ms. Jenni O. is a Nigerian health and safety expert. She is 25.

Tsatsii is a scientist and art enthusiast who lives in South Africa. She is 24.

Kanaga Junior, a dancer from the Southeastern region of Nigeria, arrived full of life and enthusiasm, doing a variety of moves.

Justin is a South African content creator. He is in his twenties.

The Nigerian state of Akwa Ibom is home to Yvonne, a model, skin care aficionado, and interior designer. She is 27 years old.

Over the course of the 10 weeks, the 20 roommates will compete for a cash prize of $100,000 and other delectable rewards.

Big Brother Titans airs on GOtv Channel 29, and is available on DSTV Channel 198.

According to the reality TV show’s organizers, viewers throughout the continent may keep their favorite housemates in the house by voting on the Africa Magic website, MyDStv, and MyGOtv apps.