Content Creator Aproko Doctor recounts his brain tumor diagnosis

Popular Nigerian influencer, Dr. Chinonso Egemba better known as Aproko Doctor, has opened up about his health battle with brain tumour.

He disclosed this in a video he shared via his Facebook account on Monday.

The popular doctor captioned the video, “Throughout December of 2022, I was fighting for my life. I went blind in one eye on the 3rd of December 2022 and on the 5th, I was diagnosed with a brain tumour.”

Speaking in the video, he said, “One thing to understand is that health issues can happen to you regardless of who you are including me.

“For the past three weeks or two weeks, I have been fighting for my life. Some of you have no idea. It happened that I was diagnosed with Craniopharyngioma which is a brain tumour and I had no idea I would be sharing my story.

“Here I am sitting on this seat sharing my own story about how I had a tumour in my brain. It was so bad that I couldn’t read out of my phone anymore to the point where this eye, I couldn’t read with it and it was also closing. They said it is a Craniopharyngioma and we need to do surgery to remove it.”

Over the years, Egemba has used his videos to enlighten people via his social media platforms, about health related matters and life changes that can improve and maintain good health.

He is also the executive director of the 100kClub, a non-profit organisation that lends medical support to Nigerians who need health assistance.

