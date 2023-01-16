Get ready for the new school year with bCODE’s Back-To-School Collection featuring popular shoe brands Skechers, ADIDAS and Skit’s uniform line “Marcel Hudges”. Whether you’re looking for comfortable sneakers for the classroom or stylish kicks for the playground, bCODE has you covered.

Skechers offers a wide range of options for both boys and girls, from the classic SKECHERS GO RUN 400 to the trendy SKECHERS BOUNDER. With memory foam insoles and durable materials, these shoes are perfect for all-day wear.

ADIDAS also has a great selection of shoes for kids, including the iconic ADIDAS TENSAUR RUN and the sleek ADIDAS RUNFALCON 2.0 K. With a mix of classic and modern styles, Adidas shoes are perfect for sports and the playground.

In addition, Skit Store also offers a complete range of uniforms, stationeries, and lunch packs to complete your Back-to-School checklist including classic polo shirts for boys and blouses for girls, cardigans, math sets, textbooks, and so much more options.

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of sneakers for gym class or a stylish backpack to carry your books, bCODE has you covered. The back-to-school collection also features a variety of designs and colours, so you can find the perfect fit for your child(ren) personal style. Plus, with our stylish water bottles, you’ll stay hydrated throughout the day.

Don’t forget to check out bCODE’s Back-To-School Collection for even more great shoe options. With a wide range of brands and styles to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect pair of shoes for your little one. Check out our stores/website shopbcode.com or visit any of Skit’s 7 stores to shop for the latest styles and deals from ADIDAS and Skechers. Don’t wait too long, as the Back-To-School collection is selling out fast! Happy shopping!

About bCODE

bCODE is a wellness fashion and lifestyle company and multi-brand retailer that sells sports and athleisure apparel and accessories. Established in 2019, they currently own a franchise for Skechers, Havaianas, and Adidas in Nigeria. bCODE is everywhere you are, so you can go anywhere you want to be. Buy online and receive it at your doorstep or in-store.

bCODE is for everyone — young and old, female and male, and everyone in between.

bCODE has 14 stores across Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, and Ghana. Follow bCODE on social media to get the latest updates.

About SKIT Store

Skit Store is a subsidiary of SKLD Integrated Services. A leading retail and wholesale school supply chain that has built strong brand credibility with over 500 schools in Nigeria. Founded in year 2000, the brand has seven (7) retail outlets across Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja and a webstore that carries a comprehensive inventory of school supplies, office and lifestyle products. For over two decades, Skit Store has consistently provided an extensive assortment of quality products from top brands for parents and students that caters to all their including sport/workout gears, gadgets, toys, foot wears, uniforms, office supplies, party dresses and so much more.

For more information about Skit Store, please visit: https://skit.ng/