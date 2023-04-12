BBNaija’s Saga and Nini’s ‘engagement’ revealed to be a staged skit

Saga Adeolu, the former housemate of BBNaija, recently revealed that his highly talked-about proposal to his fellow former housemate, Nini Singh, was nothing more than a skit. The video of Saga proposing to Nini had gone viral a few weeks ago, and fans of the duo were thrilled as Nini said yes to her fellow ex-housemate. However, in a surprising turn of events, Saga has come forward to reveal that the engagement is not real.

During a radio interview, Saga disclosed that the proposal video with Nini was from December 2022, and the video was only a skit. He also expressed his surprise that the video had been leaked to the public. When asked if they would tie the knot soon, Saga laughed it off, saying, “Tie the what? The video na skit.”

Reality Tv Star, Saga confirms that the viral proposal video of him and Co Star Nini was a skit pic.twitter.com/QK6uISVgII — GistReel.Com (@GistReel) April 12, 2023

The duo’s antecedents had led many to believe that the proposal was genuine. During their time in the reality show, Saga and Nini spent the most time together and even slept in each other’s beds from their third week in the house until they were evicted. Saga’s public display of emotion when Nini was reported missing for days also led many to believe that they were more than just friends.

Fans of the duo are understandably disappointed with this development, as they had been ecstatic when the news of the engagement first broke and had even prayed for them. However, it seems that this was just a skit, and the engagement was not genuine.