BBNaija’s Saga and Nini’s ‘engagement’ revealed to be a staged skit

Saga Adeolu, the former housemate of BBNaija, recently revealed that his highly talked-about proposal to his fellow former housemate, Nini Singh, was nothing more than a skit. The video of Saga proposing to Nini had gone viral a few weeks ago, and fans of the duo were thrilled as Nini said yes to her fellow ex-housemate. However, in a surprising turn of events, Saga has come forward to reveal that the engagement is not real.

During a radio interview, Saga disclosed that the proposal video with Nini was from December 2022, and the video was only a skit. He also expressed his surprise that the video had been leaked to the public. When asked if they would tie the knot soon, Saga laughed it off, saying, “Tie the what? The video na skit.”

The duo’s antecedents had led many to believe that the proposal was genuine. During their time in the reality show, Saga and Nini spent the most time together and even slept in each other’s beds from their third week in the house until they were evicted. Saga’s public display of emotion when Nini was reported missing for days also led many to believe that they were more than just friends.

Fans of the duo are understandably disappointed with this development, as they had been ecstatic when the news of the engagement first broke and had even prayed for them. However, it seems that this was just a skit, and the engagement was not genuine.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija April 12, 2023

Elon Musk sets final date for termination of free Twitter verification

Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, has announced the final deadline for the discontinuation of free verified Twitter accounts to be ...

YNaija April 12, 2023

Davido releases first music video ‘Unavailable’ from new album

Nigerian music superstar, Davido, is back with another hit as he releases the official music video for his song, “Unavailable”. ...

YNaija April 11, 2023

Osimhen ruled out of the first leg of Champions League Quarter-Finals

In a disappointing setback for Napoli, their star player and leading Serie A scorer, Victor Osimhen, has been ruled out ...

YNaija April 11, 2023

I love my people but Nigeria is a very corrupt place – Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya, a New Zealander-Nigerian mixed martial artist, has made a statement about Nigeria, calling it “a very corrupt place”. ...

YNaija April 10, 2023

My story is like those of Jobs, Gates – Adamu Garba confirms expulsion from Kano state University

Adamu Garba, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has acknowledged that he was rusticated from Kano State ...

YNaija April 10, 2023

Enioluwa opens up on ‘relationship’ with Priscilla Ojo

Enioluwa Adeoluwa, a well-known social media influencer, has opened up on his ‘relationship’ with Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of famous ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail