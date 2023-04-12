Elon Musk sets final date for termination of free Twitter verification

Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, has announced the final deadline for the discontinuation of free verified Twitter accounts to be April 20, 2023. Musk disclosed this information via his Twitter account on Tuesday.

Prior to Musk’s acquisition of the micro-blogging platform, verified Twitter users were not charged for verification, nor were they required to pay for monthly subscriptions to maintain their verifications.

Twitter had earlier revealed via its ‘Verified Twitter’ handle in March that the removal of all legacy blue checks would begin on April 1, 2023. However, the date was not enforced, and Musk recently announced a new deadline.

“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue,” Musk stated in his tweet, which was accompanied by links to subscribe to the premium program.

With the recent update, Twitter users are now required to subscribe to Twitter Blue to maintain their verified accounts. While some Twitter users might not be pleased with the new development, it is an opportunity for Twitter to expand its revenue streams while offering its users a more valuable experience.

