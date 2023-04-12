Peter Obi allegedly harassed and detained at Heathrow by UK Immigration Officers

The recent incident involving the harassment of former Anambra State governor and Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, by immigration officers at Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom has sparked outrage and concern among Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora.

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Office released a statement on Wednesday, revealing the details of the incident and the implications of the alleged offense.

According to Diran Onifade, the spokesman for the Campaign Council, Obi was detained and questioned by immigration officers for a duplication offense which suggests that someone has been impersonating Obi in London.

This is a serious offense that could have significant implications, as the impersonator could be committing all kinds of weighty crimes and other dubious acts in Obi’s name. Onifade emphasized the severity of the situation, stating that “the scenario is unimaginable as Obi could be implicated in a series of forbidden acts and even be framed in a manner that could be a huge embarrassment to him, his family, his party, the Obidient Movement, and indeed Nigeria, where he currently and indisputably remains the conscience of the people.”

The situation was further exacerbated by the fact that Obi’s face is already an international frame, especially for Nigerians, Africans at home, and in the diaspora who are likely to be Obidients. This prompted the people at Heathrow Airport to raise their voices in protest, questioning why Obi was being delayed. The immigration officials were taken aback by the reaction of the people and were forced to reveal that Obi was being questioned.

The LP Campaign Office spokesman also revealed that Obi has been under all kinds of attack since the February 25th, 2023 Presidential election in which he came third out of 18 contestants as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. Despite the fact that his supporters and many other election watchers including international observers believe very strongly that he won the election but was manipulated, Obi has faced severe attacks from all corners. The Federal Government, who directed him to go to court if he feels strongly about the election, even dispatched the Minister of Information Lai Mohammed to the United States to attempt to de-marketing him and accused him of treason. In addition, Obi’s telephone line was also bugged when they were possibly looking for information to portray him badly before a section of the country that had voted for him massively.

The incident at Heathrow Airport is just the latest in a series of attacks on Obi, which is causing concern among Nigerians who are worried about the implications for democracy and the rule of law in the country. However, in the face of these attacks, Obi has stated that he remains undaunted and committed to pursuing the path that his creator has destined for him in Nigeria.

According to the Campaign Office spokesman, “Nigerians must know that in the face of the flurry of unwarranted attacks and cogs being placed in the wheel of rescuing the nation, Obi strongly believes that a new Nigeria is possible where the people will be able to live in a secure and productive country they will all be proud to own.”