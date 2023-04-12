Davido releases first music video ‘Unavailable’ from new album

Nigerian music superstar, Davido, is back with another hit as he releases the official music video for his song, “Unavailable”. The track is from his latest album “Timeless”, which features 17 tracks and was released to much anticipation and fanfare.

In a post on his social media, the artist expressed his excitement for the release of the video, stating that it is the first of many to come. He also gave a shoutout to his collaborators, including director Dammy Twitch and fashion brand Martell, for their contribution to the project.

The video opens with an unseen radio voice introducing Davido as the “king of Afrobeat” and asking where he has been. From there, the visuals take us on a journey that is both engaging and captivating.

Before the release of the video, Davido had challenged fans to replicate the dance steps featured in the track. The challenge generated a lot of buzz, and fans eagerly awaited the video’s release to see the dance moves in action.

“Unavailable” is just one of the many tracks from “Timeless” that has been well-received by fans and critics alike. The album features collaborations with various artists such as Angelique Kidjo, Skepta, and Focalistic, among others.

Since its release, “Timeless” has continued to climb the charts, with the album recently securing the 37th spot on the United States Billboard 200 chart. The album has also set a first-day streaming record for an African album on Apple Music, demonstrating its global appeal.

Check out the visuals for “Unavailable” below and get ready for more great things to come from Davido and his team.

