N6bn Approved by FG for Third Mainland Bridge Maintenance

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved N6.28 billion for surface maintenance of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State. The 24-month repair project will cover 11 kilometers of the bridge including interchanges, ramps, and critical links. The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting. Fashola also noted that the move aligns with Executive Order 11, which gave legal backing to the country’s national maintenance policy.

According to Fashola, there will be no duplication of efforts between the state and federal governments. The Lagos State Public Works Corporation will focus on the functional structure of the bridge, such as the underwater piles, while the federal government will undertake surface maintenance to treat potholes and restore missing guardrails.

In Fashola’s words, “Council approved a fresh contract for the maintenance of the pavement of the third mainland bridge, and this was approved in the sum of N6.28 billion for a period of 24 months… What we’re dealing with now is different. It is the driving surface and also the aesthetics. Some of the rails have been stolen. Some of the pleats are misaligned at the routes that lead you on and off the bridge.”

Meanwhile, the council also approved a N17.5 billion variation for the contract for the construction of the old Enugu-Onitsha road, bringing the current sum to N48.99 billion.

This move by the government is crucial as it will ensure the safety of commuters using the Third Mainland Bridge, which is a critical infrastructure in Lagos State.

As noted by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, “The Third Mainland Bridge is one of the busiest bridges in Lagos State, and it connects Lagos Island to the mainland. It is an important economic artery, and it is imperative that it is maintained properly to ensure the safety of users.”