How Facebook, NCDC and ActionSprout collaborated in the fight against Meningitis

In 2017, Facebook, NCDC and ActionSprout partnered to test how aggregated, de-identified data from Facebook could improve a campaign to spread life-saving information about Meningitis in Nigeria.

The data was split into three:

Step 1 | Insights

Facebook and ActionSprout worked with NCDC to understand how the audience in Nigeria engaged in the conversation about Meningitis and the content they shared.

Meningitis is a disease that affects people of all ages.During the 2016/2017 Meningitis outbreak in Nigeria, deaths… Posted by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Tuesday, August 8, 2017

81% of the conversation about Meningitis was focused on vaccination, not treatment — a challenge given the shortage of vaccines.

66% of the conversation about Meningitis was centered around fathers and sons, indicating the type of content Nigerians would find more interesting.

89% of the conversation about Meningitis was about Type C Meningitis, suggesting this was most concerning.

Step 2 | Action

Using these insights, NCDC worked with Nollywood Workshops to create content for Facebook that would resonate with Northern Nigerians and encourage families to seek treatment quickly when faced with Meningitis.

Specific: Emphasised that Meningitis is treatable!

Targeted: Ads showed a father with his son.

Localised content in different regions to appeal to the tastes of each audience.

PLEASE SHARE!#Meningitis is a treatable disease. It is very important to report to a health facility IMMEDIATELY if you experience symptoms such as sudden high fever & stiffness of the neck. Posted by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Tuesday, January 2, 2018

Step 3 | Impact

92% of people who saw the ads said that they would recommend treatment to their friends and families.

People who saw the data-informed ads not only engaged with the content, but also reported taking action offline.

Compared to standard ad-recall rates, these ads showed a 12.6 percent points awareness increase in North and Central, and 11.4 percent points in the South Nigeria.

3,000,000 people reached by the posts during the two-week campaign.

17,408 people engaged with the campaign (clicked, reacted, commented, and shared).

“Educating and motivating people to take action to protect themselves and their loved ones from disease is at the center of our work at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. This partnership with Facebook and ActionSprout demonstrated the power of the Facebook platform for doing precisely that — helping us improve and save lives of Nigerians. – Dr. Abiodun Egwuenu, Epidemiologist Nigeria Centre for Disease Control