Buhari prepares for May 29 handover, signs executive order for presidential transition council

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the formation of a presidential transition council in advance of the May 29 transfer to the next government.

Willie Bassey, director of information for the office of the secretary to the government of the federation, released a statement on Thursday announcing the development (SGF).

The presidential transition council will coordinate the actions designed to ensure a seamless transfer of power from the present administration to the next one.

On February 25, the presidential elections will take place.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council, for facilitating and managing the 2023 transition programme,” the statement reads.

The SGF will preside over the council, whose members will include the head of the federation’s civil service, its solicitor-general, and the permanent secretary of the ministry of justice.

Other participants include permanent secretaries from the defense, interior, finance, foreign affairs, and information ministries.

Representatives from the federal capital territory administration (FCTA), special duties and inter-governmental affairs, cabinet affairs office, office of the SGF, and the state house will also serve on the council.

The transition council will also include the national security adviser, the chief of defence staff, the inspector-general of police, the director-general of the National Intelligence Agency, the director-general of the State Security Services, the chief registrar of the supreme court, and two representatives nominated by the president-elect.

On February 14, the SGF will launch the council, and “members are expected to attend the inauguration in person.”

Additionally, Bassey stated that the president has signed an executive order creating a framework to facilitate a seamless transfer of power.