Can the new unemployment registration centers in Lagos tackle unemployment?

unemployment registration centers

By Ige Oludolapo

 

The Lagos state government recently disclosed that it has launched five new unemployment registration centers across the state.

This information was revealed by Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, the state’s commissioner for wealth creation and employment.

Mrs. Arobieke disclosed that this newly established registration centers would meet up with international standards when she paid a visit to one of the newly established centers.

The commissioner explained during her visit that the unemployed residents of the state seeking gainful employment can now register their details at the center. Also, entrepreneurs seeking skilled employees can now register their details at the center.

Arobieke said that the establishment of registration centers was a step closer towards achieving the creation of wealth in the state and would hopefully reduce the unemployment rate of the state drastically.

This new scheme is an attempt to bring business owners and job seekers under the same roof. Entrepreneurs and businesses would be able to discover job seekers with the desired skill set they’re searching for, cutting off all the unnecessary hurdles employers go through to find skilled labor.

Many entrepreneurs in Nigeria are discouraged from setting up businesses because of the fear of acquiring incompetent employees. The scheme hopes to allay this fear. It can also bring an end to the mindset of many Nigerians that it is impossible to find gainful employment without having friends in high places and connections would become completely unnecessary to finding gainful employment.

The newly established registration centers are located at five secretariats in the state, namely; Eti-Osa local government secretariat, Igbo Efon, Lekki; Epe local government secretariat, Ita Marun; Oshodi-Isolo local government secretariat, Oyetayo street, Bolade; Ikorodu Local government secretariat, Opposite general hospital and Ojo local government secretariat, Olojo drive.

