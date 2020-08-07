Garri romance, Lagos traffic and Zoom meetings | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

If I had a British ascent I’d never shut up 😅 — Bεε 🐝 (@Bibaforever__) August 7, 2020

Everyday na so so “Would you like a cup of tea?”

2.

Skin care routine: money. — Samuel Otigba: Blvck Apron (@SamuelOtigba) August 7, 2020

Gbam!

3.

No body: Garri when groundnut is absent: https://t.co/EsUX6726pl — T F K® (@Keefoat_4L) August 6, 2020

Wowww!

4.

Me in someone's house taking the strength to ask for the WiFi password. https://t.co/SMPxS7BMdh — ᴍʀ ᴀᴍᴀᴢɪɴɢ™🇳🇬 (@_thisispromise) August 7, 2020

How do you go about it?

5.

People that show up late for Zoom meetings, what’s your excuse now? Lagos traffic? — Uncle Celestine (@cyberomin) August 7, 2020

It’s internet hold-up.

6.

Never in the history of DM for price will I ever DM you for price. — Hamilton✂️📸 (@hamiltonawah) August 7, 2020

These vendors should know now.

7.

Nigerian girls would blush and say “Ode, what’s doing you” https://t.co/avC9s6zdN5 — Aros (@Damii_aros) August 7, 2020

No sense of romance at all.

8.

I don't see the problem… Cause 50k is enough. To rent a gun. https://t.co/axkFIA8hhx — David Oyawoye (@DavidOyawoye) August 7, 2020

Yeah, because it seems it’s armed robbery you want to go into.

9.

Me thinking that I've fixed my life just because I cleaned My Room https://t.co/g5mgD0tpI8 — His Excellency 😘 (@iam_elmars) August 7, 2020

Well, at least, it is a start.

10.

Only OGs get this pic.twitter.com/USREns4a9s — Ruby ❤️ (@Rubythechargie) August 7, 2020

If you played this game, you are a real one