Garri romance, Lagos traffic and Zoom meetings | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.
Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:
1.
If I had a British ascent I’d never shut up 😅
— Bεε 🐝 (@Bibaforever__) August 7, 2020
Everyday na so so “Would you like a cup of tea?”
2.
Skin care routine: money.
— Samuel Otigba: Blvck Apron (@SamuelOtigba) August 7, 2020
Gbam!
3.
No body:
Garri when groundnut is absent: https://t.co/EsUX6726pl
— T F K® (@Keefoat_4L) August 6, 2020
Wowww!
4.
Me in someone's house taking the strength to ask for the WiFi password. https://t.co/SMPxS7BMdh
— ᴍʀ ᴀᴍᴀᴢɪɴɢ™🇳🇬 (@_thisispromise) August 7, 2020
How do you go about it?
5.
People that show up late for Zoom meetings, what’s your excuse now? Lagos traffic?
— Uncle Celestine (@cyberomin) August 7, 2020
It’s internet hold-up.
6.
Never in the history of DM for price will I ever DM you for price.
— Hamilton✂️📸 (@hamiltonawah) August 7, 2020
These vendors should know now.
7.
Nigerian girls would blush and say “Ode, what’s doing you” https://t.co/avC9s6zdN5
— Aros (@Damii_aros) August 7, 2020
No sense of romance at all.
8.
I don't see the problem…
Cause 50k is enough.
To rent a gun. https://t.co/axkFIA8hhx
— David Oyawoye (@DavidOyawoye) August 7, 2020
Yeah, because it seems it’s armed robbery you want to go into.
9.
Me thinking that I've fixed my life just because I cleaned My Room https://t.co/g5mgD0tpI8
— His Excellency 😘 (@iam_elmars) August 7, 2020
Well, at least, it is a start.
10.
Only OGs get this pic.twitter.com/USREns4a9s
— Ruby ❤️ (@Rubythechargie) August 7, 2020
If you played this game, you are a real one
Toluwanimi Onakoya is a spirited writer, creative and videographer. Her biggest drive is to connect with people and depict tales using various forms of media.
Toluwanimi is available on Instagram and Twitter @nimi_onaks
Leave a reply