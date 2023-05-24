Central Bank of Nigeria Raises Interest Rates to Tackle Soaring Inflation – Here are all the details

In response to Nigeria’s mounting inflationary pressures, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has recently announced a decision to raise the monetary policy rate (MPR) from 18 percent to 18.5 percent. This move comes as the country grapples with a surge in food prices, leading to an inflation rate of 22.22 percent. As a fundamental benchmark interest rate in the economy, the MPR serves as a crucial foundation for determining other interest rates. Let’s explore the intricacies of this development and its potential implications.

Understanding the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)

The monetary policy rate (MPR) serves as the bedrock for regulating interest rates within an economy. It represents the rate at which the central bank lends to commercial banks, thereby influencing borrowing costs throughout the economy. Consequently, the MPR has a far-reaching impact on various economic sectors and activities, including investment decisions, lending rates, and overall economic growth.

CBN’s Recent Decision

Governor Godwin Emefiele disclosed the CBN’s decision to increase the MPR during a press briefing held at the CBN headquarters in Abuja. This marks the third consecutive time this year that the apex bank has raised the benchmark rate. The committee members voted to raise the rate by 50 basis points to reach 18.5 percent.

Implications and Retained Parameters

This upward adjustment in the MPR reflects the CBN’s commitment to addressing the persistent inflationary challenges confronting the Nigerian economy. However, it is important to recognize that the rate hike can potentially impact other macroeconomic variables and sectors within the economy.

Additionally, the committee decided to maintain the asymmetric corridor at +100 and -700 basis points around the MPR. This corridor sets the limits for interbank lending rates, providing a framework within which banks operate. Furthermore, the cash reserve ratio (CRR), which determines the portion of deposits that banks must hold as reserves, remains at 32.5 percent, while the liquidity ratio stands at 30 percent.

Collaborative Monitoring and Inflationary Drivers

Governor Emefiele highlighted the significance of collaboration between the central bank and the fiscal authority in addressing the underlying causes of inflation. The CBN remains dedicated to closely monitoring price developments and working in tandem with the fiscal authority to implement measures aimed at stabilizing prices and fostering sustainable economic growth.

While acknowledging the persistent rise in headline inflation as a significant challenge, Governor Emefiele expressed optimism regarding other macroeconomic variables moving in the right direction despite prevailing headwinds. This demonstrates the central bank’s commitment to maintaining a comprehensive and holistic approach to economic management.