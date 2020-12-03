Chocking the sugar daddy, Jollof VS Fried Rice, Yaba Left Twitter | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

You know what's sad? The fact that Davido and Wizkid would end their careers without giving us a collabo. — Richard (@meettheRichard) December 3, 2020

Where’s the lie??

2.

man if we're all being frank to ourselves, fried rice is way ahead of jollof rice, taste wise, nutrition wise, presentation wise… any wise!. fried rice>>>>> — Napaul™🎙️🎅 (@Napaul_) December 3, 2020

Jollof is the hype!

3.

Lol… all for the faith!

4.

It’s not even the cat.

5.

Lol…

6.

Do mi right now😂 https://t.co/8yD67CxOtG — Tommy Wealth (@tommy__wealth) December 3, 2020

It’s the chocking for us!

7.

What was the dumbest thing you did in secondary school and got punished for 👇



Me: for writing love letter 😂 — Chioma🦋🦋 (@dahtgirl_ajex) December 3, 2020

Drop your comments.

8.

Amala is a boring meal. — ᴀɴᴜɪssᴀvᴀɢᴇ🎅🏾 (@anuissavage) December 3, 2020

What is the tweet.

9.

This could be us, but ICM no too far from Ikeja cantonment pic.twitter.com/xjzcHeakNd — Alhaji Beardless Smallie👳🏽‍♀️💦🌎 (@SMiTHiE___) December 3, 2020

Not in Nigeria.

10.

yaba left Twitter at it again 🔥🔥😂😂😂🔥🔥👇👇



thread pic.twitter.com/lxDHkAFQy4 — baller231 ❤🌞 (@Bros_Bee22) December 3, 2020

Lol…