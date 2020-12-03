‘Sand for my garri’: Police move to scrap judicial panels investigating SARS brutality cases | The #YNaijaCover

From the moment the judicial panel was set up to probe allegations of police brutality and human rights abuses, Nigerians have been highly doubtful of the effectiveness of the process. There have been several instances in Nigeria’s history where such judicial panels had been set up, the proceedings stretched on and before long everything was swept under the carpet.

An example of this was the Human Rights Violations Investigation Commission, known as the Oputa Panel which was established under President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration to investigate gross violations of human rights committed in Nigeria from the time military took control in 1999 to when Obasanjo became president. The Human Rights Violations Investigation Commission of Nigeria submitted its final report to the president in 2002, but the report was not presented to the public, and the report’s recommendations were not implemented.

With such precedence in Nigeria’s history, it’s no wonder that Nigerians are not trusting of this current panel and its proceedings. To make matters worse, the Nigeria Police Force has now filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja praying for an order to stop the various states’ judicial panels of enquiry probing brutality cases against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The force said the action of the governors “is unconstitutional, illegal, null and void and of no effect whatsoever”.

It is either the judicial enquiry has started pressing buttons that are causing great discomfort to the police force or the process from the very beginning was a charade game. The panels were set up following the directive from the National Economic Council headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. So how then can the police force say the process is null and void when it’s been given necessary authority by the presidency. Is the president’s authority no longer above that of the police force?

The popular adage usually goes ‘Okro nor dey tall pass him owner’ but it seems this particular ‘okro’ is grunting hauntingly and pointedly daring its owner.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 4, 2020

Leaders of yesterday: 35-year-old civil servant emerges NANS president | The #YNaijaCover

A resounding tremor that underlined the #EndSARS protests was a unified clamour for a true representative in government. The youths ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 2, 2020

‘Concretution’: Why Senate says Nigerians should ‘perish the thought’ of a new constitution | The #YNaijaCover

Some Nigerians gathered on social media to call for the complete change of the nation’s constitution. The reason for the ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 1, 2020

Run, boy, run: Ex-pensions boss, Maina caught fleeing in Niger Republic | The #YNaijaCover

On Monday evening, reports revealed that the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina was arrested by ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 30, 2020

‘I’m human’: Buhari’s aide explains comments on Borno killings, reveals a deeper issue | The #YNaijaCover

Cruel. Wicked. Callous. These are the words that were thrown at the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 27, 2020

Where is the Amotekun?: Series of violent attacks darken the sunny skies of Ondo state | The #YNaijaCover

“We are in a serious security crisis” the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, said in a statement on Friday ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 26, 2020

A frightful place: Nigeria ranked third most terrorised country in the world | The #YNaijaCover

Every other day, there’s news circulating the Nigerian media of an attack, massacre, murder by Boko Haram members, bandits or ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail