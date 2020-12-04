Feedback Friday: “I want to be in community” | The Daily Vulnerable

Thought to share one of the most powerful feedback we received from this community.

In response to: Take care of your mind

Thank you for sharing. I also danced with depression for some weeks now after having a baby, all the stress that came with delivery, taking care of the baby, and being told that I was showing symptoms of adult-onset asthma.

As I examined why I was spiraling, I realized I took my mind for granted. I love solitude too and live in my head a lot but it was too much this past few months, being in a lockdown, being pregnant, and having to be even more careful about going out.

My spirit kept telling me I needed some kind of release – towards the end of my pregnancy, I kept telling my husband I wanted to attend church at least once a month but he was like safety first. I could have done some other things but I just brushed it aside. I also learnt a harsh lesson about how I’m not Superman and I need people. I planned the post-delivery stage around me and my husband basically handling things ourselves. I thought a one or two weeks visit from relatives who could come would be fine (I even thought I didn’t want too much disturbance (lol!)) but now I see I should have asked for more help even if people were saying they were busy. We should have placed more demands on the relationships in our lives. I needed it. I should have been more humble…

What you shared resonated so much. I won’t try to be superwoman; I don’t want to be superwoman.

I want to be happy, loved, and at peace. I want to be in community even as I enjoy the solitude I love so much.

I am grateful for my relationship with God, for my husband and baby, for family and friends, for life….

Blessings. May God be with you always.

[Name Withheld]

Follow The Daily Vulnerable on YouTube, social media channels, and Podcast (search for #WithChude wherever you get your podcast from). If this daily message blesses you, reply to this email, comment, like, share or forward it to your friends and loved ones. Even, those who think themselves your enemies :).