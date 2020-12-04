EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu gives N60m to wives of police officers killed in aftermath of protests | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu gives N10m each to wives of police officers killed in aftermath of protests

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, presented cheques of N10 million each to the wives of the six officers killed during the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests.

The governor had made an earlier promise to carry out this action during a meeting with police officers at the State Police Command. The cheques were presented to the wives and children of the slain officers at the 14th Town Hall meeting on security held at Civic Centre on Victoria Island.

“These are the officers deployed to protect our families from hoodlums but they were lynched in the violence. Today, I am happy to announce and present N10 million compensation through LSSTF to each family of the officers. All their children have also be placed on scholarship up to university level, courtesy of the State Government,” Sanwo Olu said.

IGP orders probe of suit seeking to stop judicial panels’ activities

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered immediate investigations into the suit challenging the legality of the States’ Judicial Panel of Inquiry geared towards investigating the allegations against officers of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday hours after the police filed the suit.

“The IGP, who gave the order on the heels of trending reports in the media, today 3rd December 2020, expressed the disapproval of the Force Management Team on the matter and ordered investigations into the alleged role of the Force Legal Section including its Head.

“Meanwhile, the Force Legal Officer has been queried and may face further sanctions if found guilty of dereliction of duty,” the statement read.

$3tr needed to bridge infrastructural deficit in Nigeria — Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that three trillion dollars is needed to bridge the infrastructural deficit in Nigeria over the next 30 years.

The Vice President also added that adopting new models of investments for infrastructural development in the country was imperative as reliance on public expenditure alone was no longer sufficient to meet the needs.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, quoted the vice president as saying these while featuring at a webinar organised by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

Gunmen raid Edo highway, kidnap passengers, kill vigilante

Suspected gunmen took over the busy Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi Road in Edo State, kidnapping commuters in the attack on Thursday.

According to PUNCH Metro, the kidnappers, after seizing a commercial bus, forced the passengers to disembark and led them into a bush. The driver was reportedly made to block the road with his bus in an attempt to force oncoming vehicles to stop.

“What happened was that the gunmen first attacked a commercial bus at the Urhokosa/Obagie end of the road and took a number of passengers into custody. The operation was well planned, as the suspected kidnappers divided themselves into groups. A group led the first set of victims into the bush, while a second group forced the driver of the bus to use the vehicle to block the road,” the report read.

NCDC confirms 343 new COVID-19 cases

343 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



FCT-123

Lagos-106

Kaduna-72

Nasarawa-14

Rivers-5

Bauchi-4

Imo-4

Ogun-4

Ekiti-3

Edo-2

Oyo-2

Plateau-2

Akwa Ibom-1

Kano-1



68,303 confirmed

64,291 discharged

1,179 deaths