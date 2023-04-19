Landlord refused to rent to Igbos, Ijebus, and lawyers – Osibanjo narrates experience getting apartment before marriage

Vice-President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has recounted his experience of apartment hunting prior to his marriage. In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Osinbajo reflected on how his landlord in 1989 refused to rent him a property due to his ethnicity and occupation.

The Vice-President narrated how the elderly lawyer and landlord told him about the three categories of people he would not rent his property to: Igbos, Ijebus, and lawyers. As a result, Osinbajo was disqualified on two accounts. The landlord then boasted about having the power to destroy any tenant in court if they gave him trouble. However, he was later embarrassed to discover that Osinbajo was not only a lawyer but also an adviser to the Attorney General of the Federation at the time and an Ijebu.

Osinbajo used his experience to highlight the issue of prejudice and bias in society. He emphasized that everyone has prejudices and preferences that are reinforced by stories and narratives, which can affect their behavior and decision-making.

He said, “I have shared this story to illustrate a point that I think is hugely important, which is that prejudice and bias are natural aspects of human nature. It is easy to assume that prejudice is something that exists only in the minds of evil or intolerant people, but the truth is that we all have prejudices and preferences that are reinforced by stories and narratives.”

Osinbajo’s experience underscores the need for individuals and society as a whole to actively combat and overcome prejudices and biases in order to promote fairness and equality.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija April 18, 2023

Fintiri emerges victorious defeating APC’s Binani in tightly contested Adamawa Governorship Election

After weeks of political suspense, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has been declared the winner of the supplementary election ...

YNaija April 18, 2023

Court stops PDP from suspending Wike, others For anti-party activities

The Federal High Court in Abuja has issued an order restraining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from suspending or expelling ...

YNaija April 15, 2023

IPOB tells Buhari govt to release Nnamdi Kanu or prepare for doomsday

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a renewed call for the immediate release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, ...

YNaija April 14, 2023

Lagos Tribunal commences hearing of applications from election petitioners

The Lagos State National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal commenced its hearing today, addressing eight applications brought ...

YNaija April 13, 2023

Ghana approves revolutionary Malaria Vaccine, becoming first country to do so

Ghana has approved a new malaria vaccine, R21, which has been hailed as a “world-changer” by the scientists who developed ...

YNaija April 13, 2023

Ex-Deputy Governor of Lagos State vows to renounce citizenship ahead of Tinubu’s inauguration

Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, has announced that she is in the process of renouncing her ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail