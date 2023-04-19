‘Songs weren’t good enough’ – Don Jazzy opens up on collaborating with Wizkid

Don Jazzy, one of the most legendary producers in the music industry, recently held an interactive session on his Instagram account, answering various inquiries from his fans. One of the questions asked was whether he had any plans to collaborate with Wizkid, a highly respected artist in Nigeria.

Don Jazzy revealed that they have actually worked together in the past on two songs, but they were never released to the public. He went on to admit that the songs didn’t resonate with listeners and weren’t successful because they simply weren’t good enough.

“When will you have a song with Wizkid?”



Don Jazzy: pic.twitter.com/BcyCBYQ932 — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) April 19, 2023

In addition to the two unreleased tracks, Don Jazzy also disclosed that he and Wizkid had collaborated on a remix of Dr. Sid’s “Surulere.”

Despite this, Don Jazzy still hopes to work with Wizkid in the future and promised fans that when they get back in the studio together, they would create something truly amazing.