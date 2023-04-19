Nigerian woman protests for Blessing CEO’s release, offers herself for arrest Instead

A recent video of a Nigerian woman protesting for the release of relationship guru, Blessing Okoro, has gone viral on social media. The woman, who remains unidentified, was seen holding a white placard and passionately pleading with the Nigerian police to set the controversial blogger free.

The woman’s actions came on the heels of Blessing Okoro’s arrest for trolling a deceased businesswoman, Bimbo IVD, on social media. The incident caused outrage among the public, leading to Okoro’s arrest by law enforcement officials.

In the viral video, the woman can be heard appealing to the authorities to release Okoro, stating that she had committed no crime deserving of being held in custody. The protester went further, offering herself up for arrest in place of the blogger.

“I am calling on all of you Nigerian police. Free Blessing CEO. She did not commit any crime. She did not kill anybody. You guys should free Blessing CEO,” she said.

The woman also expressed her concerns about Okoro’s well-being, noting that the blogger required urgent medical attention.

“She needs to go to the hospital. She needs to go for a checkup. You can come and arrest me and free Blessing CEO,” she pleaded.

The case of Blessing Okoro remains ongoing, and it remains to be seen whether the Nigerian authorities will heed the protester’s call for her release.