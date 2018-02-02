[The Church Blog] Keith Butler, Bill Winston answer crucial questions at the Faith town hall meeting of #WAFBEC2018

The West African Faith Believers Convention (WAFBEC) 2018 is fast coming to a close and sadly so. The past 10 days of the conference have been full of teachings, impartation and diverse manifestations of the Holy Spirit.

The morning session of the conference yesterday included individual sessions from Bishop Keith Butler (Word of Faith International Christian Centre Church), Dr Bill Winston (Founder and Senior Pastor of Living Word Christian Center and Bill Winston Ministries) as well as the Faith Town Hall meeting.

The Faith Town Hall Meeting is a Question and Answers session where some of the finest teachers of the faith give answers to critical questions on the understanding and application of faith. This year, the Faith Town Hall Meeting had Dr. Bill Winston and Keith Butler as panellists and Poju Oyemade as the moderator.

Some of the questions and answers from the panel are highlighted below.

1. What is the one area where people are missing it in the application of faith?

Dr Bill Winston: When you are in faith and developing faith, you require patience. You have to stand in faith and not on what you feel. Your breakthrough will eventually manifest.

Bishop Keith Butler: It has to do with the Love of God. Faith is made active and efficient by love. Satan uses people against you and tries to get you out of the love of God and overtime you may fall out of love. Faith only works by love.

2. What is the most important step/series of steps to take to start a work of God without having anything in the natural?

Bishop Keith Butler: You don’t have to have anything in the natural to start, you have got God. Most importantly, you better know that you know God called you. You have to believe God for divine provision daily. Walk in the love of God. Sow seeds.

Dr Bill Winston: Starting out in ministry begins with the word of God. The Bible says, “In the beginning was the word”, it didn’t say in the beginning was anything else except the word. The kingdom works with the word. Just start with the word, whatever you need is in the word.

3. How can we use our dominion to influence the outcome of the next Nigerian election and to ensure we have a competent visionary leader at all level?

Dr Bill Winston: God cannot lie. If it is in the Bible, it is the truth. The only reason that the church doesn’t have leaders in the positions that we should have them is that church leaders have been busy filling the churches than raising leaders in all spheres.

We should raise visionary leaders for every sphere of society. Dominion is the right to possess and use at our pleasure. Dominion includes the government so, the church should be in control.

Bishop Keith Butler: In the scriptures, God used wicked kings to bless his people, Israel. In the Bible, even with leadership that is ungodly, God still prevailed in the cities. As a believer, you have to be willing to be part of the change process.

Someone who loves God has to be involved in whatever the system is. There’s a way you work your way up to leadership. You need to pray, find your role, participate, do your homework/background work and know who these people really are. Listen to the Holy Ghost. Let it be the Holy Ghost that direct your steps.

4: Should I confess Ephesians 1:17 or keep praying for the provision my needs?

Keith Butler: Be patient and stay in the Word of God according to Romans 12:9-21.

Dr Bill Winston: When you can see the end, it becomes more real to you than the circumstance that you are going through. Seeing takes away all the mystery.

5: What are the steps to take, in other to see with your inner eye?

Dr Bill Winston: The way Joseph moved into such dimension of leadership is cause he had a dream.

Meditation creates a spiritual experience that you can do through pondering the word, then this word begins to reset your subconscious mind. It begins to reprogram your consciousness till you can believe something that you didn’t believe before.

You become one with what you believe. Once you believe, it becomes real to you. When you meditate on the word, it brings you to revelation. If you’re going to walk by faith, faith will purify you. 1 John 3:3

Keith Butler: Heb 10:29 says the Holy Spirit is the spirit of grace. Grace is a person, it is not a condition.

6: How does one get scriptures for his situation for confession?

Keith Butler: Faith is a lifestyle, it is not a get-rich-quick scheme. Your motive has to be right. Faith works by love, love is about giving first, before receiving.

If you don’t spend time with God, don’t have expectations of receiving from Him. It’s not about wanting what God can give you, it’s about wanting God. You have to be sure you don’t have the wrong motive.

Dr Bill Winston: Being deep in debt led me to seek God and I found out that it was more than paying off debts. I experienced the love of God and then it was more about seeking the face of God and not the hand of God. He uses circumstances sometimes to get our attention to him. There could be stages that you go through in developing your relationship with God.

The Faith town hall meeting ended with Dr Bill Winston encouraging the congregation to commit to following the principles in the word of God because God cannot be changed, no matter how hard we try.