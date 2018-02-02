Entertainment Roundup: Tonto Dikeh’s son barred from featuring in her reality show; Selena Gomez gets treated for depression and anxiety | More stories

Catch up on everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Tonto Dikeh’s son, King Andre will not feature in her reality show

…and a Lagos Magistrate Court just made sure of that.

Weeks after Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Olakunle Churchill filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent their son, King Andre from appearing on her reality show, Churchill may have just got his wish granted.

The court yesterday issued an interim injunction stopping Tonto Dikeh and Linda Ikeji Media from “airing, showing, disseminating or broadcasting any name, face, image, likeness or picture of King Andrea Omodayo Igo Churchill in the King Tonto Reality TV Show pending the hearing of the originating Motion in this Suit”.

A copy of the injunction has been shared on the internet and Tonto is yet to make any official statement regarding this development and how it will affect the reality show.

Ugandan singer, Radio dies after head injury

One half of Ugandan music duo, Radio and Weasel has died 10 days after falling into a coma from a bar brawl where he sustained injuries to the head.

The 33-year-old had only received a $8,300 donation from Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni hours before he passed on.

Tributes have poured in from African music stars including Wizkid who wrote on Instagram “Rest in paradise my brother Radio! 💔…Speechless… Love u forever star! ❤️ !! Nothing can ever be the same! 💔! Superstar lives forever…🖤🖤🖤”.

Selena Gomez completes treatment for depression and anxiety

It’s been revealed that Selena Gomez spent two weeks tending to her health and wellness in a program in New York.

A source told E! News that Selena had “a difficult year, especially towards the end, and she decided she wanted to spend some time focusing on herself” so she got professional help.

At the program, Selena ate healthy, practiced meditation and got therapy. The 25-year-old had the support of her boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

Everyone is talking about Kcee’s new look

