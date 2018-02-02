[The Activism Blog] DJ Cuppy has a deep love for education and she can’t hide it

Anytime the name DJ Cuppy is mentioned, her career in music and her billionaire father are the first two things people reference about her. Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola has made a name for herself since her break into the Nigerian entertainment industry few years ago as a female DJ and has been on top of her craft. She has headlined A-list events including the inaugural dinner of President Muhammadu Buhari in the year 2015, the 2017 Future Awards Africa among other remarkable outing.

However, there is another side to Florence that we are finally going to get to see. In a twitter post on January 31, 2018, she announced her plan to send ten Nigerians to university in the year 2018 and she has started already with Akeem Owolabi who is now an undergraduate at the University of Lagos.

I plan to send 10 people to university this year and I’m so proud to say I have completed with my first student! 🙏🏾🎓 Akeem Owolabi is off to Unilag! #Blessed — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) January 31, 2018

Cuppy has never been quiet about her love for education, it makes sense that she would back that advice with tangible initiatives like this to help disadvantaged persons irrespective of the circumstances pursue an education.. This should not be a surprise to any close watcher of this lady as she herself has a Bsc in Economics and later went back for her Masters in Music Business in a London University. All these were achieved while she was already an household name in the nigerian entertainment industry.

This decision by her will have a great impact on the actualization of the goal 4 of the SDGs which is quality education. By doing this, a lot of educationally deprived individuals will have an opportunity to go to school, bagged a degree and make a meaning out of their life.

The importance of education cannot be over emphasize as its the major key to development. An educationally disadvantaged society will surely pay the price through underdevelopment. DJ Cuppy has started, her colleagues in the entertainment industry should follow suit.