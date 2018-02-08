[The Church Blog] RCCG Pastor, Idowu Iluyomade runs off stage during service to illustrate Christians disposition to fear (WATCH)

What will you do if you see your pastor suddenly run away from the pulpit during a church service? For members of RCCG City of David, Victoria Island it was one thing – RUN.

The Lead Pastor, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade decided to teach his congregation a subtle lesson on fear and in the most dramatic means possible and we think it worked.

So here’s how it happened.

It was Digging Deep service at church and Pastor Idowu had began his sermon by reading a particular scripture until he stopped midway and ran off the stage. In a matter of seconds, the rather disturbed congregation and pastors too, were on their feet running. (Rough play, pastor!)

A few seconds later, after he must felt that his point had been aptly illustrated, he called the church to order, announcing that it was only a game. Pastor Idowu, afterwards read from Psalm 91 and taught on the how the knowledge of the truth of God’s word safeguards one from fear.

The illustration was too accurate, showing how much people, Christians especially respond to fear (even in spiritual gatherings). They never expected it!

The video is not a recent one, but it still remains very relevant.

Watch the video below:

Overall, Christians need to learn how to walk in the freedom, confidence and victory that Christ has provided for us.