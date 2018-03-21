[The Church Blog] Pastor Yemi Davids is out here shaking tables; says greatness is not for the untidy

Dear people of God, it’s the table-shaking season all over. If you’re a Twitter regular, you have seen at least one table being shaken.

But, the table-shaking has gotten more interesting as it has left the Twitter community and moved into the congregation of the righteous. Let’s just conclude that church people have had enough of the longsuffering and have decided to join the table shaking but obviously with an approach of love and grace.

Pastor Yemi Davids, Lead Pastor of Global Impact Church is one of those pastors we know online that doesn’t take nonsense. We’ve constantly heard him speak against many things; things that one would not necessarily consider churchy but that church people engage in.

But, we recently stumbled on a video uploaded by Pastor Yemi Davids on social media that got us all shook; a video he had aptly titled “Boxer shorts, deodorant and greatness!”. But in the contents of the video lie so much more.

According to him, “It takes an orderly mind to handle greatness. If you cannot arrange a wardrobe, how will you handle a multinational?”

And we agree, Body, Soul and Spirit.

Watch the full video below:

Boxer shorts, deodorant and greatness!Greatness is not for the untidy.#think #Grooming #Greatness #Success#Wisdom Posted by Akinyemi Davids on Friday, March 9, 2018

Those of you on this table that Pastor Yemi Davids is shaking, please come down from it now and do better before he decides to destroy the whole table.

Because, if the table Pastor Yemi is shaking be destroyed, what can the _________ do?

Amen?

End of Service!