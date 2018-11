The organisers of the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF), have released the list of 140 films that will be screened at the 2018 edition of the one week-long event.

The festival founder, Chioma Ude said “The Many Faces of Woman” is the theme for its eighth edition and will hold between Sunday, November 11, 2018, and Saturday, November 17, 2018.

This list includes an:

Opening film – 1; Closing film – 11; Documentary – 12; Panorama – 9; Shorts competition – 22; Shorts (outside competition) – 31; Student shorts competition – 22; Animation selection – 8; Animation (out of competition) – 15; Kwazulunatal Film Commission (KZNFC) special showcase – 4; American Embassy showcase – 1; Institut Francais/French Embassy showcase – 4.

See list of films below (as published on AFRIFF website):

Opening film: SEW THE WINTER TO MY SKIN directed by Jahmil X.T Qubeka (South Africa) Closing film: 1. NIGERIAN PRINCE directed by Faraday Okoro (Nigeria/US)

2. WHERE IS KYRA directed by Andrew Dosunmu – (Nigeria/US)

3.TOKOLOSHE directed By Jerome Pikwane (South Africa)

4. FAREWELL ELLA BELLA directed by Lwazi Mvusi (South Africa)

5. AZALI directed by Kwabena Gyansah (Ghana)

6. EL CONCURSANTE directed by Carlos Osuna (Columbia)

7. TAFU CHAFU directed by Novartus “RrahC” Mugurusi (Tanzania)

8. THE DELIVERY BOY directed by Adekunle “Nodash” Adejuyigbe (Nigeria)

9. T – JUNCTION directed by Amil Shivji (Tanzania)

10. KASALA directed by Ema Edosio (Nigeria)

11. POISONOUS ROSES directed by Ahmed Fawzi Saleh (Egypt) Documentary: 1. MARIE-MADELEINE: A FEMALE CHIEF directed by Florence Ayisi (Cameroon/UK)

2. STRANGE FISH directed by Giulia Bertoluzzi (Tunisia/Italy)

3. THE POETS directed by Chivas DeVinck (Nigeria/Sierra Leone/US)

4. TAKE LIGHT directed by Shasha Nakhai (Nigeria/Canada)

5. RAMOTHOPO THE CENTINARIAN directed by Riaan Hendricks (South Africa)

6. NOT IN MY NEIGHBOURHOOD directed by Kurt Orderson (South Africa)

7. CANTADORAS. MUSICAL MEMORIES OF LIFE AND DEATH IN COLOMBIA directed by María Fernanda Carrillo Sánchez (Mexico)

8. SONG OF OSSOBO directed by Silas Tony (Portugal/Sao Tome & Principe)

9. WAITHIRA directed by Eva Munyiri (South Africa/Kenya)

10. GALSEN – El lenguaje de las almas directed by Sergio Aparicio Olivas (Spain)

11. REVENIR (Ivory Coast / Australia) directed by David Fedele/Kumut Imesh (Ivory Coast/Australia)

12. FAHAVALO directed by Marie Clémence Andriamonta-Paes (Madagascar) Panorama: 1. WHEN THE STORM FADES directed Sean Devlin (Canada)

2. A THOUSAND GIRLS LIKE ME directed by Sahra Mani (Documentary from Afghanistan)

3. IN THE CLAWS OF A CENTURY WANTING directed by Jewel Maranan (Documentary from the Philippines)

4. LETTER FROM MASANJIA directed by Leon Lee (Canada)

5. AYAZ directed by Dersu Yavuz Altun (Turkey)

6. THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO MATTEI directed by Antonio Andrisani/Pascal Zullino (Italy)

7. MY SHORT WORDS directed by Bekir Bulbul (Turkey)

8. NOSOTROS directed by Felipe Vara de Rey (Spain)

9. LOGNDAGEN directed by Yaghoob Keshavarz (Sweden) Shorts competition 1. JUNK YARD directed by Karima Guennouni (Morocco)

2. 7 MAJORS directed by Terver Malu (Nigeria)

3. I AM SUPERMAN directed by Rodrigo Batista (Brasil)

4. HELLO, RAIN directed by C.J. Obasi (Nigeria)

5. CÃO MAIOR (CANIS MAJOR) directed by Marcelo Leme (Brasil)

6. THIRST directed by Franck Onouviet/Marc Tchicot (France)

7. ONI directed by Diogo Hayashi (Brasil)

8. ALES directed by Faiçal Ben (Morocco)

9. THIS CITY OF MINE directed by Danielle Russell (Jamaica)

10. WASTELAND directed by Latifa Said (France)

11. THE PROPHETESS directed by Sylvie Weber (Germany/Congo D.R.C)

12. COAT OF HARM directed by Stanlee Ohikhuare (Nigeria)

13. TOLU directed by Nadine Ibrahim (Nigeria)

14. CLOSED directed by Tolu Ajayi (Nigeria)

15. 7 in 1 directed by Joel Caetano (Brasil)

16. THE RIGHT CHOICE directed by Tomisin Adepeju (UK)

17. THE HOUSEWIFE directed by Jituboh Franklyn (Nigeria)

18. THIS IS LAGOS directed by Ibikunle Ibitayo (Nigeria)

19. A SINGLE STORYdirected by Bolanle Olosunde-Jenrola (Nigeria)

20. VAGABONDS directed by Amartei Armar (Ghana)

21. SMOKE directed by Clare Ezeakacha (Nigeria)

22. LOSING MY RELIGION directed Damilola Orimogunje (Nigeria) Shorts (outside competition) 1. FINISH directed by Saeed Naghavian (Iran)

2. WHOLE TO PART directed by Vahid Hoseyni Nami (Iran)

3. SNAKE DREAMING directed by Nicolas Balma/Nicolas Spanoudis (France)

4. NEWTON’S FOURTH LAW directed by Mehrshad Kheradmandi (Iran)

5. BEHIND THE CLOUD directed by Baer Xiao (France)

6. FALLOU directed by Sy Alassane (United Kingdom)

7. THE GIFT directed by Murat Akser (United Kingdom)

8. KARMA directed by Arshia Zeinali (Iran)

9. HYPNOTISM directed by Arshia Zeinali (Iran)

10. UNDERWATER directed by Masud Ahmed (Bangladesh)

11. U ME I directed by Nosa Igbinedion (United Kingdom)

12. THE RETURN directed by Nesli Ozalp Tuncer (Turkey)

13. MY KABUKABU LIFE directed by Peter Okojie (Nigeria)

14. A WAY TO HOME directed by Muhammad Rizky Kurnia (indonesia)

15. WA SALMA directed by Obada Dmoor (Jordan)

16. MAY DAY directed by Olivier Magis/Fedrik De Beul (Belgium)

17. ATQILI KISHI (A MAN WITH A SCARF) Amir Golshani (Iran)

18. MY MOTHER directed by Fernanda Cruzeiro de Medeiros/Nêga Lucas (Spain)

19. SALVATION RAIN directed by Veysel Çelik (Turkey)

20. DOPDI directed by SHIVANI SHARMA (India)

21. PRUEBA (CASTING) directed by Stanlee Ohikhuare (Nigeria)

22. OBLIVION directed by Fatemeh Mohammadi (Iran)

23. INDIFFERENT (COMME CI, COMME CA) directed by Femi Awojide (Nigeria)

24. TABLE FOR TWO directed by Olayinka Johnson (Nigeria)

25. TIME BOMB directed by Charles Bonja Archibong (Nigeria)

26. CUL DE SAC directed by King Kgosi (South Africa)

27. THE INTERVIEW (LE ENTREVISTA) directed by Akinnayajo Babatunde (Nigeria)

28. ENO directed by Yemi Filmboy Morafa (Nigeria)

29. WALK WITH ME directed by Kwame Asante Ofori (Ghana)

30. HATUA KWA HATUA (STEP BY STEP) directed by Judith Albrecht (Tanzania)

31. RELATIONSHIP GOALS_WORD OF GOD directed by Brian O. Wilson (Nigeria) Student shorts competition: 1. FIREWOOD directed by Khorshid Alami/Sara Malekian (Iran)

2. COLD STOVE directed by Yasin Farrokhi (Iran)

3. DIARY OF BOLANLE directed by Virginia Blatter (Nigeria/US)

4. FIRST CLUE directed by Tal Galon (Denmark)

5. WHITESK directed by Amir Akhavan (Iran)

6. NEW/BEFORE directed by Miguel Arciga (Philippines)

7. BLACK directed by Yavuz Üçer (Turkey)

8. DOCTOR directed by Yavuz Üçer (Turkey)

9. PASSENGER directed by Adriano Gomez (Brazil)

10. ON MY OWN directed by Nikola Polic (Serbia)

11. TIME OF ASHES directed by Tony Batchler, Jr. (United States)

12. CUT TO BLACK directed by Tony Batchler, Jr. (United States)

13. WINGS directed by Tony Batchler, Jr. (United States)

14. WAVES directed by Justin Bailey (United States)

15. WHEELHOUSE directed by Charlie Ozburn (United States)

16. JAVED directed by Tariq Bashir (Pakistan)

17. PAPER KADHAL directed by Bharath Kumar (India)

18. LANDED FISH directed by Min Hyuk Park (Korea Republic)

19. NOT RICH YET Cyprien Kodjo (United States)

20. RED ZONE PARAMEDICS directed by Leanne Brady (South Africa)

21. IMFURA directed by Samuel Ishimwe (Switzerland)

22. INVISIBLE WOMEN Pablo Cruz Villalba (Mexico) Animation selection: 1. RACE OF LIFE directed by Francis Y. Brown (Ghana)

2. A KALABANDA ATE MY HOMEWORK directed by Raymond Malinga (Uganda)

3. THIRST directed by Eguvwe Majomi Yugbovwre (Nigeria)

4. AJE Vs KPAKO – A VISIT TO HELL directed by EGUVWE YUGBOVWRE (Nigeria)

5. TEJUMADE directed by Adebimpe Adebambo (Nigeria)

6. BAE N BOO directed by Omoyefe Majoroh (Nigeria)

7. TALES OF SHAA – UMI AND NANDIS ADVENTURE directed by Rodney Tapfuma Masanga (Zimbabwe)

8. WATER WAHALA directed by Brian Olaolu Wilson (Nigeria/United Kingdom) Animation (out of competition): 1. BELLY FLOP directed by Jeremy Collins/Kelly Dillon (South Africa)

2. AAZAR directed by Alberto Rodriguez/Alice Labourel/Fabian Riquejo/Ignazio Acerenza/Jose Luis Herrera/Juan Gonzalez (Spain)

3. SHUFFLED directed by Markus Helmersson (Sweden)

4. CROC & ODILE directed by Antoine Marchand (France)

5. BATTLEDREAM CHRONICLES: A NEW BEGINNING directed by Alain Bidard France

6. TIFFANYS directed by Sean Esser/Caitlin Chiusano/Zhara Honore (United States)

7. MOSHON directed by Danylova Elena/Danylova Dana (Ukraine)

8. SLEEPLESS directed by Breno Guerreiro/Débora Pinto (Brazil)

9. THE CLIFF HOUSE directed by Jin Yao Wong (Malaysia)

10. ALPHABET directed by Kianoush Abedi (Iran)

11. ORIENT CITY: RONIN & THE PRINCESS directed by Ryan Colucci/Zsombor Huszka (United States/Hungary)

12. PROXY directed by Haidi Marburger/Nina Hoffmann/Ramon Arango (Switzerland)

13. HUNGRY (HABIENTO) directed by Pablo González Diéguez/Julian Andres Conde Martin/Ivan Patricio Torres Salvador/Gianpierre Yovera Infanzon (Spain)

14. MEMORIAL directed by Natchapat and Natthawat Jamtaksa (Thailand)

15. HER BIRTHDAY NIGHT directed by Farshad Mohiti (Iran) Kwazulunatal Film Commission (KZNFC) special showcase: 1. ASINAMALI directed by Mbongeni Ngema

2. BEYOND THE RIVER directed by Craig Freimond

3. FRAGEMENTS OF IMPERFECTION directed by Tressure Njabulo Zaca

4. GRACIE directed by Liana Hassim American Embassy showcase 1. BLACKKKLANSMAN directed by Spike Lee Institut Francais/French Embassy showcase: 1. THE TEACHER (LES GRANDS ESPRITS) directed by Olivier Ayache-Vidal

2. WALLAY directed by Berni Golblat

3. TAXI 5 directed by Franck Gastambide

4. CUSTODY (JUSQU’À LA GARDE) directed by Xavier Legrand