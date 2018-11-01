Why is President Buhari and the APC silent on Governor Ganduje’s corruption scandal?

When it seems the euphoria generated by the previously released two videos of the embattled Governor of Kano Abdullahi Ganduje is dying down, a new video emerged on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, showing the Governor receiving bribes from a contractor in his office. The new video which was recorded in 2017 was audio enabled.

Tape 3 of a possible 15 reasons why 'Kano governor, Ganduje should resign' as video shows him again, reportedly collecting bribes from contractors.pic.twitter.com/4ncRJ0Qdce — Y! Online (@YNaija) October 31, 2018

In the video, the contractor was seen listing the contracts that have been executed by him in the state and also complained of the inability of the state Accountant General to pay them which Governor Ganduje defended that she travelled out of the state but that she will pay on her return. Like the two previous videos, Governor Ganduje collected large sums of monies in dollars from the contractor which he placed under the table before him. This is the third out of a supposed fifteen videos and it’s become even more embarrassing.

The silence of President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on this #GandujeGate scandal is worrisome. The President has positioned himself as an individual with huge disdain for “corruption” but his silence on this issue suggests otherwise. President Buhari has been presented with a golden opportunity to correct two assumptions that have plagued his tenure as president. One, he has been accused of running a one-sided anti-corruption campaign which only targets members of the opposition and critics of his administration. Intervening in #GandujeGate will go a long way to correct that notion. Secondly, by virtue of his position as the African Union anti-corruption champion, he cannot look the other way while a member of his party is caught in the act. Africa is expecting him to live up to his responsibility as a true anti-corruption champion.

The President should break his silence on this issue by demanding for Ganduje’s resignation while it is important the APC withdraws his second term nomination as the party’s candidate for the 2019 election. It is important to state that agents of state like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigeria Police have feigned ignorance of this video due to the body language of the Presidency in this action which would likely not be the case if the culprit was a member of the opposition.

All eyes are on President Buhari and the APC; if they fail to take a decisive action on this, it will confirm further that the anti-corruption posture of this administration is a hoax.