Confidence Staveley: “If Nigeria is the ‘cyber-crime capital’ of the world, it could also be the cyber-security capital of the world…”

On Sunday, November 8, 2020, the CEO of the award-winning technology-solutions provider, InfoGraphics Nigeria, Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, a forensic investigator with 9 years of experience, Avril Eyewu-Edero, and the founder of #NoGoFallMaga, Confidence Staveley, appeared on Public Eye with Funmi Iyanda.

The second episode of Funmi Iyanda’s talk show focused on cyber-crime and its crippling effect on Nigeria’s global repute and economy. The show kicked off with a chilling, anonymous interview with a cyber-scammer.

The unidentified man explained how he goes about his scams and blamed Nigeria’s failed system and unemployment for venturing into this line of work.

Mr. Mba-Uzokwu helped us get into the mind of the criminal. “Nigeria celebrates thieves. How do (cybercriminals) calibrate what is right and what is wrong? They rationalize (their actions) as a way for them to survive in a tough environment.”

Ms. Staveley went further to point out a potential opportunity for Nigeria in cyber-security, using the principle of demand and supply. “If Nigeria is the ‘cyber-crime capital’ of the world, then it could also be the cyber-security capital of the world. It requires the same skills for both.”

Ms. Eyewu-Edero proffered a viable solution to the problem of cyber-crime in Nigeria. “If we see public prosecution of high-profile scammers, it will serve as a deterrent to the others.”

You can watch the full show here: Yahoo Boys and Cybersecurity in Nigeria

Public Eye airs every Sunday at 5 pm on TVC News. You can catch them on any of these television channels: DSTV (channel 418), Startimes (channel 307), GOTV (channel 45), or channel 572 on Sky.

Public Eye is supported by the MacArthur Foundation.

