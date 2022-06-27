Oya Media presents The Public Eye Season 2 with Funmi Iyanda

Oya Media presents The Public Eye Season 2 with Funmi Iyanda, a show that connects peoples with stories to share, experts and institutions to discuss contextual issues with the aim of seeking innovative action.

The Public Eye Season 2 premiered on Thursday June 23, 2022, with a private screening which had a number of media personalities in attendance.

The Show, which has returned for its second season, has a rich array of topics and guests. It is scheduled to air every Thursday at 9 pm on TVC.

The Show host, Funmi Iyanda and select guests discuss perennial issues such as Corporal Punishment in Schools, Loan (app) sharks, insecurity, women inclusion, the japa trend, population explosion, renewable energy, Ibo apprenticeship system, rising food prices, Elections in Nigeria.

Public Eye season 2, powered by the MacArthur Foundation features guests from different parts of the country, government officials inclusive.

