Tiwa Savage finds love with Nigeria’s biggest phone brand

What says fashion and technology if not this wonderful merger between smartphone giant TECNO and the African Bad Girl herself Tiwa Savage. The smartphone giant announced Tiwa Savage as the latest ambassador joining their family on the 21st of June 2022.

In reaction, Tiwa Savage also replied on her social media pages, where she confirmed herself to the family and referred to the company as the coolest brand in the history of all brands. On that particular assertion, we definitely agree.

Tiwa Savage is a walking fashion statement; everything she says, wears, or promotes becomes popular as a result of her influence. On the other hand, TECNO is well-known for producing smartphones that are fashionable, sophisticated, cutting-edge, and reasonably priced, all of which provide its customers complete delight.

If you need more evidence of this, consider the fact that the camera functions on all TECNO smartphones are state of the art and have enabled content producers to take films and photographs that are clear and crisp. It should come as no surprise that these two entities Tiwa Savage and TECNO can work together to give their fans the best.

Following the debut of TECNO’s most recent smartphone, the Camon 19, at the Rockefeller center in New York City, this statement has been made. The Camon 19 series has upgraded features that are distinct from those of its predecessor, and it introduces TECNO’s first 64MP camera, which offers remarkable features for taking photographs in low light conditions.

To summarise, the Camon 19 is a phone that is packed with of incredible features that would provide any user a creative boost in their lives.

One of the reasons why the most recent brand ambassador described the brand as “cool” is because the brand makes sure that it meets the desire for innovation that its customers have.

Everyone is really happy about this, and they cannot wait to see the new and exciting things that she will bring to TECNO.