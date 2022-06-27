Nigerians react to Netflix movie “Glamour Girls” and the comments are one-sided

“Glamour Girls” is a film about a group of escorts and how they deal with their relationships and problems. It is a remake of the 1994 Nollywood classic movie that even features a scene with some original cast (Gloria Young and Dolly Unachukwu).

Glamour Girls is a 2022 Netflix movie that focuses on the story of five girls who are desperately trying to make a living to live large in the big city of Lagos.

Movie Title: Glamour Girls

Run-time: 2 hours and 5 minutes

Date of release: June 24, 2022

Cast: Sharon Ooja, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Segilola Ogidan, Joselyn Dumas, Toke Makinwa, Taymesan Emmanuel, Lilian Afegbai, James Gardiner, Jammal Ibrahim and Chukie “Lynxxx” Edozien.

Director: Bunmi Ajakaiye

“Glamour Girls” Netflix movie was produced by Play Network Studios and brought to viewers by Netflix Naija.

Comments on “Glamour Girls”

@Uchay4u: I didn’t wanna say anything until I saw this film for myself.. As a film student, there’s what is called a formalist film.. the filmmakers are more concerned about the effects, costume, makeup, sound and aesthetics instead of the story line.

@MayToks2000: Glamour girls is a waste of approximately 2 hours.

@JarmynBee: I hope the Nigerian Police has gone to arrest the producers of Glamour girls this Monday morning… If not I’ll have to step in.

@andyRoidO: “Glamour Girls” plays like they shot a 20-episode series, and then Netflix shouted “what?! Who tell una to do season feem? Na 2-hour feem we tell una na! Oya summarize am!” So they edited it down to 2 hours, and cut out many things. Including the plot.

@DeraOnuh: There’s no way you’d watch glamour girls and not be angry.After watching the movie,you’d feel so disappointed.

@UnekuE: Verdict of The Movie, “Glamour Girls”: This movie was a waste of time, a disservice to the memory of the iconic Glamour Girls of 1994, and a poor attempt at a remake. They should have used all that money to pay ASUU to call off the strike.

@CHLemchi: So none of the actors in “Glamour Girls” stopped during the shooting of the movie to ask “what are we doing?” This has to be the worst Nollywood movie I’ve seen in recent years.

@writerbaee: Glamour Girls was disappointing. We’ve seen Nollywood do a pretty good job with remakes like Rattle Snake & Nneka the Pretty Serpent. I’m not sure what went wrong.

@Lady_May9: “Glamour Girls” would have been an excellent movie if they added some conspiracy theory right from the beginning of the movie. The movie took way too long to take off. Total waste of A-list actors.

@folacrown11: I don’t care what you people say on this app but me I enjoyed glamour girls. Everyone with wetin dey do am for body.

@TammyLordS: I just finished watching Glamour Girls and all I can say is…I think that New Nollywood needs to leave the Nollywood Classics alone…It’s becoming annoying. Who else noticed that??