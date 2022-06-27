Zamfara wants to license residents to carry guns; Jibrin gives update on Kwankwaso-Obi ticket | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

INEC to extend voter registration deadline

Zamfara wants to license residents to carry guns

Jibrin says Kwankwaso can’t be Obi’s running mate as he has more experience

Immigration says Ekweremadu’s ‘kidney donor’ is 21

Troops clear IPOB/ESN camps in Anambra, Enugu, recover weapons

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

INEC to extend voter registration deadline

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu Saturday, disclosed to the Youths Vote Count Concert at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja, that the Commission would extend the June 30 deadline for the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR). It was, however, silent on the duration of the extension.

“The youths want to know when the registration will end. I want to assure you, on behalf of the commission that the registration won’t end on June 30. For as long as we have you people trying to register, we will continue to register you. In the last five days, we have registered over 14,000 Nigerians in this place alone. We have about 50 voter registration machines,” he said.

On the duration of the extension, Yakubu said the commission is yet to decide on the timeframe, but would soon communicate the duration to Nigerians.

Zamfara wants to license residents to carry guns

Bello Matawalle

In a statement Sunday, the Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, explained that this decision was taken by the government to ensure adequate security in the state, particularly during the rainy season.

He said, “Government has resolved to take further measures to deal with the recent escalating attacks, kidnapping and criminal levies being enforced on our innocent communities. This act of terrorism has been a source of worry to the people and government of the state.”

He continued, “Government is ready to facilitate people, especially our farmers, to secure basic weapons for defending themselves. The government has already concluded an arrangement to distribute 500 forms to each of the 19 emirates in the state for those willing to obtain guns to defend themselves

“People must apply to the Commissioner of Police, for a licence to own guns and such other basic weapons to be used in defending themselves. A secretariat or centre will be established for the collection of intelligence on the activities of informants.

“People are strictly warned and advised to make sure that any information about an informant is true and nothing but the truth, as all information on such informants must carry correct data on the suspects, including their pictures, correct names, address, occupation and witness to testify the genuineness of the information given, as government is taking punitive measures against any one found as informant.”

Jibrin says Kwankwaso can’t be Obi’s running mate as he has more experience

On Sunday in an interview on Channels Television, a former member of the House of Representatives Abdulmumin Jibrin says Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), will not be a running mate to Peter Obi, flag bearer of the Labour Party (LP).

“It is public knowledge that we are in talks with Peter Obi. Of which, we believe that it would be able to take care of a lot of things. One, to address the issue of marginalisation of the south-east,” he said.

“Secondly, bringing someone with private sector background, of course, a lot of followership that he has among the youths but we are taking that cautiously because that has not been tested in terms of electoral value. From the surface, you are going to agree that he has massive youth followership.

“Very clearly, Kwankwaso will not be a running mate to Peter Obi. By every standard, Kwankwaso should be the presidential candidate. Kwankwaso has more political exposure and experience. He has a big profile when it comes to that. He has more experience politically on how to win elections.

NNPP and LP are currently discussing a possible coalition for the 2023 presidential election in a bid to defeat the two major political parties.

Immigration says Ekweremadu’s ‘kidney donor’ is 21

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Spokesperson, Amos Okpu Sunday, in a statement, says David Ukpo, the “kidney donor” at the centre of the organ harvesting allegation against Ike Ekweremadu, is 21 years old — not 15. He added that Ukpo’s date of birth was listed as October 12, 2000 — which means he will be 22 years old in October 2022.

“The facts of the matter concerning the case above, therefore, are that the said David Ukpo Nwamina applied and paid for the enhanced standard passport using the NIS portal after which he approached the Gwagwalada Passport Office, FCT Abuja, on the 2nd November 2021 for his interview,” the statement reads.

“To support his application, Mr Nwamina presented all the necessary documents required, including his National Population Commission (NPC) issued Birth Certificate, showing 12 October 2000, as his date of birth; his National Identity Number (NIN) corroborating the date of birth on his birth certificate, issued by NIMC; a letter of introduction issued by Ebonyi State Government Liaison Office situated at Maitama District Abuja, and a Guarantor’s form duly signed by one Mr Uchechukwu Chukwuma Ogbonno.

“In view of the above, the general public may wish to be informed that the date of birth, or any other information for that matter, on any Nigerian passport is printed on the document only after a thorough vetting process that involves both physical and forensic examination of the applicant’s breeder documents. Mr. Nwamina’s case, therefore, was not different.”

Last Thursday, the former senate president and his wife, Beatrice, were arrested and charged in court for allegedly bringing a child to the UK for organ harvesting. They were subsequently remanded in custody till July 7 while investigations are still ongoing.

Troops clear IPOB/ESN camps in Anambra, Enugu, recover weapons

The Nigerian Army said Sunday that troops of 302 Regiment and security agencies have dislodged camps belonging to Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Anambra and Enugu states.

Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, said the raids were carried out in conjunction with operatives of the Nigerian Navy, Department of State Services and Nigeria Police Force.

Nwachukwu said the IPOB/ESN criminals were dislodged on Saturday at Idara Nnebo, Ihe Mbosi villages and Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra.

According to him, troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, three magazines with five rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, two pump action rifles and one locally fabricated gun during the operations.

“Other items include three power generators, among others,” he said.