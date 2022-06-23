Ike Ekweremadu, wife, arrested for conspiring to harvest child’s organs

Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu have been arrested and charged for bringing a child to the UK for organ harvesting, multiple media reports have said.

There are no clear indications that those arrested are the former deputy senate president and his wife, but the description given by the UK police fits into their profile.

Confirming the arrests in a statement, the metropolitan police said the pair were charged to court on Thursday following an investigation by the force’s specialist crime team.

The UK police added that the investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.

“Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 (10.9.66) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting,” the statement reads.

“Ike Ekweremadu, 60 (12.05.62) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

“They have both been remanded in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later today.”

“A child has been safeguarded and we are working closely with partners on continued support.

“As criminal proceedings are now under way we will not be providing further details.”