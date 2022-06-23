Ekweremadu says Southeast will not waste votes on Peter Obi; INEC rejects extension of CVR exercise | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

“There is nothing like a placeholder” – Falana backs INEC

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Femi Falana

Femi Falana (SAN) reiterated INEC’s position, stating, according to Guardian: “There is nothing like a placeholder in our laws. They have submitted names and that is it. All they can say is that those people may withdraw later, but there is no provision for placeholders in our laws.

“The constitution recognises the fact that when you are submitting the name of your running mate, there is no primary for it. There is no primary for the office of the vice president or the deputy governor. So, the person nominated by the presidential candidate can withdraw at any time. Even a presidential candidate himself can withdraw. There is no fixation about it. Some of the things being said by some lawyers are rubbish.”

Another senior lawyer, professor of Comparative Constitutional Law and Governance at the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, Abuja, Edoba Omoregie (SAN), said: “There’s no portion of the Electoral Act 2022 that clearly provides for the use of a placeholder, proxy or interim running mate in the nomination process or in submitting the name of the candidate of a political party in presidential or gubernatorial elections.

“However, as a general rule, what the law does not prohibit is permissible. The Electoral Act doesn’t prohibit the interim arrangement of placeholders. It’s noteworthy that by the said interim arrangement, the individual whose name is put forward is expected to ‘step aside’ in due course.”

Ike Ekweremadu

Senator Ike Ekweremadu made known his position shortly after Ifeanyi Okowa was announced as PDP’s Atiku Abubakar’s running mate saying, “I assure you that South-East will vote for the People Democratic Party (PDP). I can guarantee that. No doubt Peter Obi is our son, but you need to be dynamic. You need to ask yourself, can Peter win the presidential election? Can the East afford to throw away their votes? Can we afford to be sentimental in matters that concern our people, our children, and our future? No”

“We do not intend to do a thing which we will regret in future. So, why do we believe that Peter is ably qualified, we believe that the future of our people lies with PDP. So we need to make that decision as to the leaders. I am going to sit with our people and explain to them.”

“Okowa, of course, is one of us, so there is no difference between Okowa and Peter in terms of protecting the interest of the South. So we will go and give the people of the South East that opportunity,” Ekweremadu said.

Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of alleged internet fraudster, Ismaila Mustapha, known as Mompha. This followed Mompha’s failure to appear in court yesterday.

Justice Dada revoked the defendant’s bail and ordered his arrest.

Ismaila Mustapha is being prosecuted by the EFCC on an eight-count charge bordering conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of over ₦6 billion, along with his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited.

The Nigerian Army Wednesday, said its troops of 13 Brigade operating under command of 82 Division, Nigerian Army on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, intercepted a Toyota Camry car with registration number JAL 492 AA, ladened with assorted ammunition while en route Utanga village towards Obudu Mountains in Cross River.

A statement by Army headquarters said, “Troops deployed at Forward Operating Base Amana attempted to stop the vehicle at their checkpoint but the driver evaded the checking and zoomed off.

“The driver’s recalcitrance compelled the troops to open fire on the tyres of the vehicle, thereby immobilising it.

“A thorough search conducted on the vehicle revealed it was conveying 72 Improvised Explosive Device chargers, 121 Dynamite Liquid, 200 rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO) and 82 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition.”

INEC rejects Reps’ request for 60 days extension

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters, Aisha Dukku (APC, Gombe) has said the 60 days extension requested by the House for the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR), is not feasible.

She said the committee met with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, but the commission did not agree with the request.

The House had, following a motion by Ben Kalu (APC, Abia), resolved that INEC should extend the CVR.

“INEC said they are going to look at our request, however, whatever happens, they cannot be able to open the register for the next 60 days because of the activities lined up,” Dukku said.