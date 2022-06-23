Over 2 million views and counting, let us “Buga”

Buga

“Y’all did this in 24hrs. I’m super grateful world. #BUGA. LETS KEEP GOING.”

The tweet of an ecstatic singer who can actually raise his shoulders

Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, posted the visuals of the hit song, “Buga” and in less than 24 hours on YouTube, it hit over 2.3 million views as at the time of this report. It could have done more because the video has the feel of the title of the song itself.

The world’s #1 shazamed tune, “BUGA” featured Tekno Mile and was directed by TG Omori.

“Buga” is a fun song, that’s it – unless you are looking for a song on activism, but it turns heads and gets the groove on.

Kizz Daniel said “Buga” is meant to celebrate hard work and success.

In an interview with Punch, he said, As long as people work hard to make legitimate money, they should be proud to flaunt their wealth.”

Buga by Kizz Daniel and Tekno

Kizz Daniel, who is also known as Vado D Great, stated that anytime any of his songs enjoy wide acceptance, it encourages him to do even more.

He said, “It is a great feeling when one puts out a masterpiece and the rest of the world accepts it as one. It is indeed a satisfying feeling right. And, such encourages me to do more.”

It was reported in May that the song, produced by Blaise Beatz, became the number one song on Apple Music’s Top 100: Nigeria chart just three days after its release.

That same month, “Buga” was announced number 1 on the Top 200 Global Popular Songs on Shazam Music.

Since then, the song has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram, and that probably featured its popularity score.

On TikTok, the hashtag #buga has over 840 million, as many creators picked the song and tried to dance to it. There was also a challenge and a price tag of one million naira put out for the song after it was released.

