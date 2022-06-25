Why Lagos was ranked the second-worst city to live

If you lived in Lagos, you may already know the answer, even if you live in a high brow area. As long as you move around, your experiences are mostly the same as every other resident.

According to an annual report from the Economist published Thursday, Lagos is the second-worst city to live in the world, and only Damascus, the capital of war-torn Syria, the least liveable city on the planet, is worse.

The worst five cities are:

Damascus, Syria

Lagos, Nigeria

Tripoli, Libya

Algiers, Algeria

Karachi, Pakistan

The annual ranking of the world’s most liveable cities was released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), and 2022’s Global Liveability Index shows some marked differences from the previous year.

The EIU ranked 173 cities around the world on a variety of factors, including health care, crime rates, political stability, infrastructure and access to green space.

EIU’s Liveability Index has risen sharply in the 2022 survey (conducted between February 14th and

March 13th). Scores for culture and environment, healthcare and education have improved on the

back of covid-19 curbs being eased. However, the global average score remains below pre-pandemic

levels. The Global Liveability Index 2022 report says

How the rating works

EIU writes, “The concept of liveability is simple: it assesses which locations around the world provide the best or the worst living conditions. Assessing liveability has a broad range of uses, from benchmarking perceptions of development levels to assigning a hardship allowance as part of expatriate relocation packages. Our liveability rating quantifies the challenges that might be presented to an individual’s lifestyle in any given location and allow for direct comparison between locations.

“Every city is assigned a rating for relative comfort for over 30 qualitative and quantitative factors across five broad categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure. Each factor in a city is rated as acceptable, tolerable, uncomfortable, undesirable or intolerable. For qualitative indicators, a rating is awarded based on the judgment of our team of expert analysts and in-city contributors. For quantitative indicators, a rating is calculated based on the relative performance of a number of external data points.

“The scores are then compiled and weighted to provide a score in the range 1-100, where 1 is considered intolerable and 100 is considered ideal. The liveability rating is provided both as an overall

score and as a score for each category. To provide points of reference, the score is also given for each category.”

2022’s Global Liveability Index: The top 10

1. Vienna, Austria

2. Copenhagen, Denmark

3. Zurich, Switzerland

4. Calgary, Canada

5. Vancouver, Canada

6. Geneva, Switzerland

7. Frankfurt, Germany

8. Toronto, Canada

9. Amsterdam, Netherlands

10. Osaka, Japan and Melbourne, Australia (tie)