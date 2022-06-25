Charly Boy ‘smells a bloodless coup’ with Peter Obi

Apart from the fact that the singer and TV host was trying to be funny, using pseudo-analogies to describe massive social media support for the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, he expresses what many other Nigerians have already mentioned: “There has to be a change from the status quo, and the APC and the PDP have to go for that to happen.”

In a series of tweets, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, known as Charly Boy suggests that power has to go back to the people, and Nigerian youths should “be aware that there is no known cure to this particular virus oooo.”

He also suggests that chieftains of the two main political parties are jittery over the support the LP’s candidate is getting, as against relatively quiet support for the APC and PDP candidates.

Again, he uses an analogy that may not be unnecessary:

“VIRUS ALERT!!!!! Right after Covid 19, Nigerians are once again thrown into an all-consuming virus, which is fast taking over the nation’s atmosphere. The virus, currently known as OBIVIRUS is the first of its kind since our yeye independence.

“Nigerian youths be aware that there is no known cure to this particular virus oooo. Both the Potopoto APC and PDP chieftains have expressed serious anxiety already, about the new situation caused by the virus, as it seems to be getting out of their control.”

‘OBIDIENT’ has been the tag all along.

Charly Boy

The message is clear though.

Before then, he talks of a bloodless coup that may happen where Nigerians will take back the future that has been stolen by the country’s current leaders.

“I am smelling a “bloodless coup” in the making by ordinary Nigerians to retrieve their stolen future. Peter Obi may or may not become our President at the end of the day, but his presence has activated something unusual in our history and ordinary Nigerians. Wetin u think?”

The name, Peter Obi, is on the timelines of many social media users, and many people agree with Charly Boy that enough is enough. But, opponents will argue that the LP candidate has no structure and may not be as popular, across Nigeria, as the candidates of the APC and the PDP.

There is the argument that his popularity is a social media phenomenon, and ‘people on the streets’ hardly know him. But Obi’s supporters say they will take their message to people outside of social media, and may already be doing that.

How far can they go before the elections in 2023? The results of the election will decide that.

What we know for now is that all the presidential candidates are doing as much work as they should, and people make choices based on their beliefs and preferences.