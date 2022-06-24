Tonto Dikeh and Tonte Ibraye want to create value systems and increased inclusion

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has emerged as the deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the forthcoming 2023 general election in Rivers.

The ADC governorship candidate in the state, Tonte Ibraye, made the announcement on Friday morning, in a statement posted on his Facebook page and on Instagram:

He wrote on his page on Friday, “After a series of consultations with leaders of our party the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers and the national level, I’m glad to announce Amb. Tonto Dikeh (@tontolet) is my running mate for the 2023 gubernatorial election in Rivers. We are pleased to welcome her to the #RiversRescueMission2023 as we strive to improve the standard of living for everyone in our dear Rivers. Please join our press conference at 11 am today. #TonteTonto2023.”

Writing on Twitter, Tonto Dikeh says, together with Tonte, they want to invest in social protection, create more room for women’s inclusion in governance and create social value systems.

I thank Mr Tonte Ibraye (@TonteIbraye), the Governorship candidate for ADC, Rivers State for nominating me as his running mate. We are looking at investing in social protection, creating social value system & increased women inclusion in governance.



Get your PVC! #TonteTonto2023

And, in her acceptance speech, she said:

“It is obvious that the majority of Nigerians and the good people of Rivers, in particular, have complained for far too long on how governance and Democratic developmental dividends have not met international best standards.

“We have also grumbled on why selfless, vibrant, and innovative youths have not been given the opportunity to participate and contribute their quota towards the development of their States with a special interest in Rivers where I come from.

“I am very optimistic that we are in a defining moment in our social and political history but, desperate measures shouldn’t be the first and last option BUT A technical approach is needed to salvage the plights confronting our dear State.

“Truly, the high rate of unemployment has become a fundamental challenge confronting our teeming youth, the causes of restiveness, insecurity and other social vices.

“We shall work out modalities for job creation for massive employment, the inclusion of more youth and women in governance and play vital roles in the development of Rivers where their ideas and strength can be properly utilised.

“As a patriotic Nigerian, an advocate of good governance and a humanitarian who has positively touched the lives of millions of less privileged through my foundation, The Tonto Dikeh Foundation, and my experience on governance, leadership, and administration from Committee of Youth on Mobilisation Sensitisation (CYMS), I will play a crucial role in moving RIVER STATE.”

Tonte Ibraye, who is the Vice-Chairman of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Abuja chapter, had said, after he won the primaries, that if elected as governor, he would invest in social protection to better the lives of the workforce, the vulnerable, people with disability, the elderly and the aged including the maginalised and minority communities.

He said: “Everyone will be carried along. This is to ensure Rivers people enjoy the fruits of their labour and enjoy speedy development across all levels.

“I have a strategic plan to invest in social protection and we have a team. There is room for more input because it cannot be done by one person”.

Out of 188 votes, Ibraye, who is an advocate for maternal, newborn and child health, scored 187 votes to defeat Joyce Barida and Dr Warmeth Wright in a primary election organised by the party in Port Harcourt.