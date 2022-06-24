Bashir Machina is the Yobe North Senatorial candidate, not Ahmed Lawan

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has spoken and Ahmed Lawan may just be going home from his loss at the APC presidential primaries after all. Though, he still has a tenure to finish as the Senate President.

The electoral has affirmed Bashir Machina as the winner of the ruling All Progressives Congress primary for the Yobe North Senatorial District.

A certified true copy of INEC’s report from the May 28, 2022 election showed Machina scored 289 votes out of 300 delegates, corroborating the politician’s public claim that he won the primary and legally emerged candidate.

The document, certified by the electoral office on June 23, 2022, did not mention Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President who has been working tirelessly to steal Machina’s mandate in collusion with the party’s national chairman Abdullahi Adamu.

We had earlier reported that the APC cannot substitute Machina’s name without due process, and Machina had even said he was going to court to challenge the party’s decision to send Lawan’s name to INEC instead of his.

Adamu had listed Lawan as the candidate of the APC for the Yobe North senatorial election slated for February 2023, claiming that a primary had secretly been held in which Lawan purportedly emerged as the winner.

Nigerians react

Lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has said it was “brazen impunity” for the APC to present Lawan, and Senator Godswill Akpabio, as senatorial candidates for the 2023 elections.

“Apart from the brazen impunity of the APC, Dr Ahmed Lawan superintended the passage of the Electoral Act by the National Assembly while Senator Godwin Akpabio is a senior lawyer who ought to have familiarised with the provisions of the Act,” the statement reads.

@drpenking: INEC has certified Bashir Machina as the winner of the Yobe North APC senatorial primary. Ahmad Lawan has lost the Nigerian presidency and lost Senate presidency. Double handicap.

@mavisikpeme: Ahmad Lawan thought Nigeria is still a zoo republic where you can mystify results even after the new electoral law is in place. Secret senatorial primaries according to the APC chairman in the mud.

@Owenjesse8: Ahmad Lawan was served dinner today. INEC is great news for democracy. APC is in the mud once again for supporting an illegal candidate.