Day 2 of Hitting the Ground Running: Tinubu’s Daughter Unveiled as ‘Iyaloja General of Nigeria’

President Tinubu’s daughter, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, recently took to Twitter to announce her ‘appointment’ to The Tinubu Shettima Administration as the “Iyaloja General of Nigeria”.

With her official Twitter bio now reflecting her prestigious position as the First Daughter of the FRN, Nigerians have taken to the platform to express their reactions and curiosity about the responsibilities that come with this role.

Amidst this development, President Bola Tinubu’s recent inauguration speech declaring the removal of fuel subsidies has generated significant repercussions.

Fuel queues have become a daily reality across various states, as marketers artificially create scarcity, resulting in fuel stations selling the commodity at exorbitant prices as high as N1200 per liter.

In light of these circumstances, the Federal Government has scheduled a meeting with the NLC and IPMAN today to address the intricacies surrounding the removal of fuel subsidies.

Here are some notable Twitter reactions to Folashade Tinubu-Ojo’s appointment as Iyaloja General of Nigeria.

