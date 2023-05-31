Day 2 of Hitting the Ground Running: Tinubu’s Daughter Unveiled as ‘Iyaloja General of Nigeria’

President Tinubu’s daughter, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, recently took to Twitter to announce her ‘appointment’ to The Tinubu Shettima Administration as the “Iyaloja General of Nigeria”.

With her official Twitter bio now reflecting her prestigious position as the First Daughter of the FRN, Nigerians have taken to the platform to express their reactions and curiosity about the responsibilities that come with this role.

Amidst this development, President Bola Tinubu’s recent inauguration speech declaring the removal of fuel subsidies has generated significant repercussions.

Fuel queues have become a daily reality across various states, as marketers artificially create scarcity, resulting in fuel stations selling the commodity at exorbitant prices as high as N1200 per liter.

In light of these circumstances, the Federal Government has scheduled a meeting with the NLC and IPMAN today to address the intricacies surrounding the removal of fuel subsidies.

Here are some notable Twitter reactions to Folashade Tinubu-Ojo’s appointment as Iyaloja General of Nigeria.

“Iyaloja General of Nigeria”.



“First Daughter of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”



Omolomo. 😬 — Deo volente Dux™ (@DikeNY_MD) May 31, 2023

“The Iyaloja General of Nigeria”

“The First Daughter of the FRN"



Me: 👀☕ pic.twitter.com/4gdCmORPq0 — Chidinma Nnorom (@chidigood) May 31, 2023

Iyaloja General of Nigeria || First Daughter of FRN. Within 48 hrs. pic.twitter.com/JpD4GNWxCq — B! (@xobalt_sixti) May 31, 2023

"Iyaloja General of Nigeria"



When did all the markets in Nigeria elect an overall leader?



Or has EscoBAT's daughter crowned herself the leader as her father stole the presidency?



The audacity of this drug dealer and his family. — Enugu Metropolitan Network #NdiSpareParts (@The042Network) May 31, 2023

WTF is Iyaloja General of Nigeria.. first daughter FRN.. well it's time for the whole Nigeria to enjoy what they said we have been enjoying in their Lagos state — 𓃵Alexyz (@ManlikeAlexyz) May 31, 2023

“The Iyaloja General of Nigeria”

“The First Daughter of the FRN”



Thank God Nigeria has had Presidents before. — Karo (@Karovoni) May 31, 2023

So what is the role of the Iyaloja General

of Nigeria? Does she intend to regulate all the markets in Nigeria and tax them or what exactly will she be doing?



I’m curious. — iSellWaistBeads (@anu_svelte) May 31, 2023

Today, it’s Iyaloja these people are after. Clutching on straws as always.



Two questions



1. Is she the Iyaloja General of Nigeria or not?



2. Is she a first daughter of the FRN or not? Or is her father not the president?



Because I don’t understand the new obsession. — Duchess of Bourdillon. (@duchessmabboud) May 31, 2023

This is the criminality that is going on in Lagos till date and now trying to replicate it in Nigeria at large.. so many people fail to get it when we talk about how Tinubu turn Lagos Into his own family business and still rulling lagos till date..

iyaloja general of Nigeria… pic.twitter.com/1PAbTpJj5v — Nnanna Damian Anazodo (@Nackson147) May 31, 2023