Romelu Lukaku’s Link with Megan Thee Stallion: Fans Say It is Over for Man City

Romelu Lukaku, the star player who has propelled Inter to the Champions League final, has set tongues wagging with his appearance alongside American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The duo was seen holding hands and displaying affection at teammate Lautaro Martinez’s wedding in Italy. Social media erupted with excitement, and fans are speculating about the impact this newfound connection might have on Lukaku’s performance in the upcoming final against Manchester City.

As supporters eagerly anticipate the showdown in Istanbul on June 10, many believe Lukaku will draw inspiration from having his potential love interest present to witness his on-field brilliance. A fan even took to social media, sharing a photo of Lukaku and Megan together, and proclaiming, “Yeah, it’s over for you, Man City.”

In the past, Lukaku has been romantically linked to Belgian fitness guru Julia Vandenweghe. However, his current sighting with Megan Thee Stallion has captured the attention of fans worldwide.

As the highly-anticipated clash with Manchester City approaches, Lukaku will be hoping for a significant role in the match. Despite being benched in both legs of the semi-final against AC Milan, the 30-year-old striker aims to make a decisive impact in the final and help secure the coveted Champions League trophy for Inter.

While City enters the final as heavy favorites following their Premier League triumph, Inter’s third-place finish in Serie A suggests a tough challenge lies ahead. Moreover, Manchester City’s pursuit of a historic Treble faces a hurdle this weekend in the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester United, who will be eager to thwart their ambitions.

The Lukaku-Megan Thee Stallion romance adds an intriguing subplot to an already highly-anticipated clash between two formidable sides, ensuring the final will be a spectacle both on and off the field.

Here are more Twitter reactions to Lukaku and Megan Thee Stallion linking up.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 23, 2023

Buhari Approves Allocation of Houses to 1994 AFCON Super Eagles Squad After Years of Delay

President Muhammadu Buhari has given his approval for the allocation of houses to the 22 members of the Super Eagles ...

Joshua Ononose May 22, 2023

Vinicius Jr: The Latest Victim of Racism in Football

In the vast realm of football, where passion and talent intertwine, a dark cloud looms over the pitch—racism. This insidious ...

YNaija May 8, 2023

Didier Drogba Hails Record-Breaking Victor Osimhen as Napoli Clinch Historic Title

In a thrilling display of talent and determination, Nigerian sensation Victor Osimhen etched his name in the annals of Serie ...

YNaija May 6, 2023

Controversial Serie A Post Sparks Outrage and Racism Debate among Nigerian Football Enthusiasts

Nigeria’s social media platforms are abuzz with discussions on racism, ignited by a recent post from the renowned Italian top-flight ...

YNaija May 6, 2023

Chelsea Breaks Losing Streak with Win Against Bournemouth

In an exhilarating match where Chelsea showcased their prowess, the Blues emerged victorious, securing their first win since the return ...

YNaija May 5, 2023

Messi to Chelsea? New owner Todd Boehly considers making a statement signing

According to recent reports, Chelsea is just one of the several top-tier football clubs keeping tabs on Lionel Messi’s next ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail