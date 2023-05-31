Romelu Lukaku’s Link with Megan Thee Stallion: Fans Say It is Over for Man City

Romelu Lukaku, the star player who has propelled Inter to the Champions League final, has set tongues wagging with his appearance alongside American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The duo was seen holding hands and displaying affection at teammate Lautaro Martinez’s wedding in Italy. Social media erupted with excitement, and fans are speculating about the impact this newfound connection might have on Lukaku’s performance in the upcoming final against Manchester City.

As supporters eagerly anticipate the showdown in Istanbul on June 10, many believe Lukaku will draw inspiration from having his potential love interest present to witness his on-field brilliance. A fan even took to social media, sharing a photo of Lukaku and Megan together, and proclaiming, “Yeah, it’s over for you, Man City.”

In the past, Lukaku has been romantically linked to Belgian fitness guru Julia Vandenweghe. However, his current sighting with Megan Thee Stallion has captured the attention of fans worldwide.

As the highly-anticipated clash with Manchester City approaches, Lukaku will be hoping for a significant role in the match. Despite being benched in both legs of the semi-final against AC Milan, the 30-year-old striker aims to make a decisive impact in the final and help secure the coveted Champions League trophy for Inter.

While City enters the final as heavy favorites following their Premier League triumph, Inter’s third-place finish in Serie A suggests a tough challenge lies ahead. Moreover, Manchester City’s pursuit of a historic Treble faces a hurdle this weekend in the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester United, who will be eager to thwart their ambitions.

The Lukaku-Megan Thee Stallion romance adds an intriguing subplot to an already highly-anticipated clash between two formidable sides, ensuring the final will be a spectacle both on and off the field.

Here are more Twitter reactions to Lukaku and Megan Thee Stallion linking up.

