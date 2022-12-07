D’banj speaks out about his alleged “N-Power scam” arrest by the ICPC

Singer D’banj has disputed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission’s (ICPC) fraud charges against him (ICPC).

The musician was arrested by the ICPC on Tuesday, just a few weeks after the agency summoned him.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption has revealed he is being looked into for allegedly misusing N-Power funding.

To combat the high unemployment rate in the country, the FG launched N-Power in 2016.

It has been reported that D’banj is associated with the bank accounts where the initiative’s stipends were deposited.

Maryam El-Yakub Musa, the singer’s legal agent, issued a statement on Wednesday denying any link between D’banj and the fraud’s organizers.

“We continue to hold the expectation that the Commission will stay the course of professionalism in this matter.

“For the record, D’banj has no such contractual or incidental relationship whatsoever with any group or persons within or outside government in relation to the disbursement, operations, access, or control of the operation of any government fund through an agency or its subsidiaries.

“Emphatically and as a matter of policy, Dbanj and his management do not engage in business dealings unless they are legitimate, properly documented, and obtainable in law.”

On the allegation that D’banj failed to honour ICPC’s invitations, the lawyer said the singer was out of the country.

“He sent in letters through his attorneys to the commission in respect of his schedule in South Africa and promised to visit the Commission when he returned,” the lawyer added.

“On Monday the 5th of December, 2022, D’banj freely and of his law-abiding accord went to the Commission at about 2 pm immediately after he arrived in Abuja.

“D’banj has encouraged the commission to carry out its investigation thoroughly to ensure that characters attempting to bring him into such ridiculous activities must be brought to book.

“It is inconceivable that D’banj whose very career is a reference point for hard work, diligence and honesty would lend his reputation built steadfastly over the years to acts of such accusations.”