Clergyman advises women to pray for their husbands’ side chicks

Pastor James Ng’ang’a, the founder of Neno Evangelical Center, has given his female congregants guidance on how to pray for their husbands’ mistresses.

Female listeners to a recent lecture by a Kenyan televangelist were encouraged not to pray for the demise of their husbands or fathers, but rather to pray that their spouses’ side chicks would find true love.

“I hear you are now praying for side chicks to die. Women like that so much. Instead of praying for them to die, say God bless the side chick with her own husband,” he said.

The 69-year-old controversial preacher said that since true born-again Christians do not kill, they should cease praying for the deaths of their mistresses.

He went on to say that men are at fault since they are the ones who initiate sexual relations with the women in question.

“Your husband owes you loyalty and in this case, he is the one in the wrong. Instead of praying for the side chick to die why not kill your husband first?

“If you are truly born again then you would know that two wrongs don’t make right. Christians have not been called to kill,” Ng’ang’a added.

