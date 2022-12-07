Gabriel Jesus, striker for Arsenal and Brazil, undergoes successful knee surgery

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, who underwent surgery on the knee injury that forced him to miss the rest of the World Cup, is expected to make a full recovery and return to action for Arsenal soon.

Both the 25-year-old and his international teammate, Alex Telles, suffered right knee injuries in Friday’s 1-0 loss to Cameroon.

Arsenal has said that Jesus will now begin a rehabilitation program, although no definite return date has been given.

“Everyone at the club is supporting Gabby and will be working hard to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible,” an Arsenal statement read.

Jesus has scored five goals for the Premier League leaders in all competitions this season after signing from Manchester City in the summer.

Brazil face Croatia in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday after defeating South Korea 4-1 in the last 16 on Monday.

