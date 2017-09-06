Entertainment Roundup: 2Baba, Juliet Ibrahim donate to Benue flood victims; GUS3 winner, Hector Jobarteh’s murder had “something to do with cultism” | More stories

Catch up on the biggest entertainment stories you missed from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing this Wednesday morning.

2Baba visits Benue flood victims

And he will be organising a music concert to raise floods for them too…

2Baba is not just everybody’s favourite Nigerian artiste, he has over the years proven himself to be quite the humanitarian.

He and his wife, Annie visited the camp that currently holds thousands of victims who have been displaced and are devastated by the floods that hit most part of the state last week.

In addition to donating relief items, 2Baba Idibia is also sourcing for more of such materials through his charity organisation, The 2face Foundation.

Per the concert, he said, “I have a concert ongoing in Jos for the victims of Boko Haram insurgency, but we will try to organise one around December to raised funds for flood victims in Benue.”

2Baba also urged his colleagues in the industry to lend a helping hand to the victims.

Meanwhile…

Actress, Juliet Ibrahim has donated N1 million to the cause and challenged her colleagues to rise up to the occasion.

Hector Jobarteh’s murder was cult-related

The Lagos state Police has made a statement following the arrest of three suspects in the murder of Gulder Ultimate Search 3 winner, Hector Jobarteh.

He was shot in his home on Sunday after armed men trailed him from the airport where he reportedly went to pick up his brother.

Police say “The residents picked the faces of some of the suspects,”. From information they have gathered, the law enforcers say, “it appeared to be a reprisal. There are some pointers that it had something to do with cultism.”

Lil Wayne out of hospital

Rapper, Lil Wayne has been discharged from the hospital following multiple seizures he suffered on Sunday.

TMZ reports that doctors have ordered Wayne to “take a break from work to get himself right”.

His reps say he’ll be taking two weeks off and will be back on his tour later in the month.