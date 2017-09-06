Entertainment Roundup: 2Baba, Juliet Ibrahim donate to Benue flood victims; GUS3 winner, Hector Jobarteh’s murder had “something to do with cultism” | More stories

Catch up on the biggest entertainment stories you missed from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing this Wednesday morning.
2Baba visits Benue flood victims
And he will be organising a music concert to raise floods for them too…
2Baba is not just everybody’s favourite Nigerian artiste, he has over the years proven himself to be quite the humanitarian.
He and his wife, Annie visited the camp that currently holds thousands of victims who have been displaced and are devastated by the floods that hit most part of the state last week.
In addition to donating relief items, 2Baba Idibia is also sourcing for more of such materials through his charity organisation, The 2face Foundation.
Per the concert, he said, “I have a concert ongoing in Jos for the victims of Boko Haram insurgency, but we will try to organise one around December to raised funds for flood victims in Benue.”
2Baba also urged his colleagues in the industry to lend a helping hand to the victims.
Meanwhile…
Actress, Juliet Ibrahim has donated N1 million to the cause and challenged her colleagues to rise up to the occasion.
Waking up to news about so many natural disasters happening around the world has been extremely devastating. The most recent ones that struck me were 'Hurricane Harvey' in Houston Texas, the mudslide's in Sierra Leone, and now the flooding in Makurdi. Many families have lost everything, and even worse, many lives have been lost. I've once lived as a refugee, and I know what it means to work for something, and lose it all in the blink of an eye. Hence my decision today, to donate. Starting with the most recent and nearest, I will be donating the sum of 500,000 Naira and another 500,000 Naira on behalf of The Juliet Ibrahim Foundation, to the Makurdi flood victims. I am also using this opportunity to challenge my fellow colleagues, friends, and fans to join in. Let's help out by donating to this cause. #MakurdiFloodReliefChallenge I need my friends to step up to the challenge. Once you've accepted the challenge, simply post or tweet stating you have accepted and then tag those you'd like to challenge. You don't have to announce the amount you are donating. The goal is to raise 10 Million Naira. Celebrities are doing their bit abroad for the 'Hurricane Harvey' victims, and I pray we can also do it over here for the Makurdi flood victims. You can donate into our bank account- JULIET IBRAHIM FOUNDATION – 1014682224 – Zenith Bank Nigeria Please use the hashtag #MakurdiFloodReliefChallenge when donating. No amount is too small, let's all chip in. God bless us all! #MakurdiFloodReliefChallenge @iamadunniade @2niteflavour @uchejombo @lauraikeji @swankyjerry @francisodegaofficial @itshelenpaul @chief_obi @skukivavavoom @ajebocomedian @mreazi @theonlychigul @a_yinna @iamseyishay @timidakolo @odunomoadekola @ramseynouah @k8henshaw @chidimokeme @thetemplecompany @ositaiheme @skukipeeshaun @its_lynxxx @deyemitheactor @octhegreatukeje @omawonder @bobrisky222 @alexxekubo @yomicasual @hushpuppi @mofeduncan @toyin_abraham @elenu1 @ruthkadiri @tiwasavage @iam_ycee @tanaadelana
Hector Jobarteh’s murder was cult-related
The Lagos state Police has made a statement following the arrest of three suspects in the murder of Gulder Ultimate Search 3 winner, Hector Jobarteh.
He was shot in his home on Sunday after armed men trailed him from the airport where he reportedly went to pick up his brother.
Police say “The residents picked the faces of some of the suspects,”. From information they have gathered, the law enforcers say, “it appeared to be a reprisal. There are some pointers that it had something to do with cultism.”
Lil Wayne out of hospital
Rapper, Lil Wayne has been discharged from the hospital following multiple seizures he suffered on Sunday.
TMZ reports that doctors have ordered Wayne to “take a break from work to get himself right”.
His reps say he’ll be taking two weeks off and will be back on his tour later in the month.
Follow @ynaija on Twitter