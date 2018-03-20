Entertainment Roundup: Don Jazzy, D’banj hint Mo’hits reunion tour, Fifth Harmony is taking a break | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Don Jazzy and D’Banj announce Mo’hits reunion tour

Former labelmates, Don Jazzy and D’Banj have announced the reunion tour by their defunct label, Mo’hits Records.

On their Instagram pages, the artistes posted a video hinting at a tour, with Don Jazzy’s caption as “@iambangalee How many states/countries should we give them?”.

The Mo’hits crew reunited and performed together for the first time after the label’s breakup at Davido’s 30 billion concert last year.

Toke Makinwa reportedly spotted at a lunch date with ex-husband

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has reportedly been spotted at a lunch date with her ex-husband, Maje Ayida.

According to reports, the former celebrity couple were seen at Wheatbaker at Ikoyi in Lagos state.

The couple had separated and divorced after Toke accused her ex-husband of infidelity, emotional torture and infecting her with STDs.

She also wrote a book “On Becoming”, where she narrated details of her marriage.

Diddy working on an app for black businesses

Music mogul, Diddy has said he is working on an app aimed at promoting black businesses in the United States.

He said the app will help identify businesses owned by black people and promote them to their community.

Speaking in a GQ cover story, Diddy said that the aim of the app is to help blacks gain economic power.

He said “We’re into psychological warfare. The difference is, we’re not trying to hurt nobody.”

“This is not about taking away from any other community.

“We’ll still go to Chinatown. We’ll still buy Gucci! But the application will make it possible for us to have an economic community. It’s about blacks gaining economic power.

“I don’t believe in passiveness.

“At some point there has to be some kind of fight. I feel like we’ve done a lot of marching. It’s time to start charging,” he added.

He added that he is speaking to Jay Z about the app.

Fifth Harmony announces indefinite hiatus

Fifth Harmony is taking an indefinite hiatus.

The group members, Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke and Lauren Jauregui, announced the news via Twitter on Monday. The group members attributed the hiatus to their desire to pursue “solo endeavors.”

“Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we’ve realized just how far we’ve come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever,” a note from the group said, citing their start on the competition show. “We’ve really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can’t begin to express our gratitude to y’all for coming along with us on this wild ride!”

The note continued, “After six years going hard, non-stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors.”

Trey Songz arrested for alleged assault

Trey Songz was booked for a felony on Monday morning.

This was after the singer was accused of hitting a woman in the face during NBA All-Star weekend last month. The performer’s accuser was later granted a temporary restraining order against him.

TMZ now reports that Songz turned himself in to the LAPD alongside his attorney Shawn Holley. He was booked just after 6 a.m. and released at 8 a.m. after posting $50,000 bond.

Just before turning himself in on Monday morning, Songz took to Twitter to deny the assault claims in a message to his social media followers.