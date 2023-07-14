Don Jazzy Reveals Why Wizkid Wasn’t Signed to Mo’ Hits and Names Artists He Wishes He Could Have Signed

In a candid conversation with podcaster Fisayo Fosudo on the Leaderboard Show, Don Jazzy, the acclaimed head of Mavin Records, shed light on why he couldn’t sign Wizkid to Mo’ Hits, the record label he co-founded with D’banj in 2006, which unfortunately dissolved in 2012.

Don Jazzy disclosed that Wizkid’s signing with Banky W’s Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) in 2009 was the reason he couldn’t secure the talented artist’s signature for Mo’ Hits. Reflecting on the missed opportunity, he expressed that having Wizkid on his label would have been “amazing.”

Expanding on his sentiments, the record label boss revealed a list of other gifted singers he wishes he could have signed, including Davido, Falz, Simi, and Teni. Don Jazzy recalled having the chance to sign Davido but felt confident that the “Assurance” hitmaker would thrive independently.

Expressing admiration for Simi, Teni, and Falz, Don Jazzy acknowledged the near-deals and regrets that didn’t materialize. He recognized the limitations of signing every artist, considering the significant investment required to nurture talent and propel their careers.

Don Jazzy also expressed enthusiasm for artists like Odumodublvck, envisioning the potential collaboration between their talent and Mavin’s influential social media presence.

The music industry is a dynamic landscape where timing, circumstances, and personal choices shape the trajectory of artists’ careers. Don Jazzy’s revelations provide valuable insights into the competitive nature of talent acquisition and the complexities of decision-making in the industry.

The revered mastermind behind Mavin Records also emphasized his unwavering commitment to empowering individuals and making a lasting impact on the music industry.

Don Jazzy, initially recognized as a musician himself, experienced an evolution of priorities throughout his illustrious career. While his musical roots remain strong, his passions have transcended personal endeavors. Now, his focus lies in cultivating the immense talent of budding artists and propelling them to global superstardom.

However, Don Jazzy’s ambitions extend far beyond artist development alone. He aspires to nurture the Nigerian music ecosystem as a whole, leveraging the influential brand he has painstakingly built. By leveraging his extensive expertise and experience, he endeavors to positively transform the lives of countless individuals.

Expressing his profound conviction, Don Jazzy articulated, “I strongly believe that it is my divine calling to facilitate the growth of others. I possess a deep understanding of how to collaborate with individuals, having experienced moments of confusion and disorientation during our early stages as musicians. Witnessing talented young artists today, I cannot help but recognize that without proper guidance, they too may find themselves lost. It would be truly remarkable if we could expedite their journey and provide them with invaluable insights. We have already traversed these challenging roads, and I yearn to guide them by sharing the knowledge and wisdom we have acquired.”

Watch the full interview below.