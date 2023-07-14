Don Jazzy Reveals Why Wizkid Wasn’t Signed to Mo’ Hits and Names Artists He Wishes He Could Have Signed

In a candid conversation with podcaster Fisayo Fosudo on the Leaderboard Show, Don Jazzy, the acclaimed head of Mavin Records, shed light on why he couldn’t sign Wizkid to Mo’ Hits, the record label he co-founded with D’banj in 2006, which unfortunately dissolved in 2012.

Don Jazzy disclosed that Wizkid’s signing with Banky W’s Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) in 2009 was the reason he couldn’t secure the talented artist’s signature for Mo’ Hits. Reflecting on the missed opportunity, he expressed that having Wizkid on his label would have been “amazing.”

Expanding on his sentiments, the record label boss revealed a list of other gifted singers he wishes he could have signed, including Davido, Falz, Simi, and Teni. Don Jazzy recalled having the chance to sign Davido but felt confident that the “Assurance” hitmaker would thrive independently.

Expressing admiration for Simi, Teni, and Falz, Don Jazzy acknowledged the near-deals and regrets that didn’t materialize. He recognized the limitations of signing every artist, considering the significant investment required to nurture talent and propel their careers.

Don Jazzy also expressed enthusiasm for artists like Odumodublvck, envisioning the potential collaboration between their talent and Mavin’s influential social media presence.

The music industry is a dynamic landscape where timing, circumstances, and personal choices shape the trajectory of artists’ careers. Don Jazzy’s revelations provide valuable insights into the competitive nature of talent acquisition and the complexities of decision-making in the industry.

The revered mastermind behind Mavin Records also emphasized his unwavering commitment to empowering individuals and making a lasting impact on the music industry.

Don Jazzy, initially recognized as a musician himself, experienced an evolution of priorities throughout his illustrious career. While his musical roots remain strong, his passions have transcended personal endeavors. Now, his focus lies in cultivating the immense talent of budding artists and propelling them to global superstardom.

However, Don Jazzy’s ambitions extend far beyond artist development alone. He aspires to nurture the Nigerian music ecosystem as a whole, leveraging the influential brand he has painstakingly built. By leveraging his extensive expertise and experience, he endeavors to positively transform the lives of countless individuals.

Expressing his profound conviction, Don Jazzy articulated, “I strongly believe that it is my divine calling to facilitate the growth of others. I possess a deep understanding of how to collaborate with individuals, having experienced moments of confusion and disorientation during our early stages as musicians. Witnessing talented young artists today, I cannot help but recognize that without proper guidance, they too may find themselves lost. It would be truly remarkable if we could expedite their journey and provide them with invaluable insights. We have already traversed these challenging roads, and I yearn to guide them by sharing the knowledge and wisdom we have acquired.”

Watch the full interview below.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija July 14, 2023

Chaos at Poco Lee’s Concert: Bella Shmurda and Odumodublvck Allegedly Assaulted

Bella Shmurda and Odumodublvck were reportedly assaulted at the highly anticipated concert organized by dancer Poco Lee at Lagos State ...

YNaija July 12, 2023

TikTok’s Latest Features Illustrate Their Journey Toward a Safer, More Inclusive Community

TikTok, the dynamic social media platform that appeals to individuals of all ages, is committed to catering to its diverse ...

YNaija July 12, 2023

Rita Dominic Rings in 48th Birthday with Gratitude and Glamour

In the realm of Nigerian entertainment, the name Rita Dominic shines brightly, captivating audiences with her stellar performances. On the ...

YNaija July 11, 2023

Cameroonian Skit Maker Aims for Guinness World Record in Crying Marathon

Cameroonian skit maker Tembu Daniel, popularly known as Town Cryer, has embarked on an audacious quest to break the Guinness ...

YNaija July 11, 2023

‘I am Angry Physically and Spiritually’ – Kanayo O Kanayo Raises Alarm Over Increasing BBL Trend

In a recent Instagram post, the iconic Nollywood actor Kanayo. O. Kanayo decided to tackle a hot topic: the Brazilian ...

YNaija July 10, 2023

Sheggz and Phyna Shine Bright at Trendupp Awards

Sheggz and Phyna, two popular Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemates, emerged victorious at the prestigious Trendupp Awards held last ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail